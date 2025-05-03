Upon arrival in Thailand, you're sure to hear the phrase "sawasdee ka" at least a few times throughout your trip. But aside from saying hello, "gin kaow yung" is another popular greeting in the Land of Smiles. It means, "Have you eaten yet," and is an invitation to both close friends and acquaintances to spend some quality time enjoying a meal together. And in the sleepy town of Phetchaburi, a delicious meal isn't hard to find. Meaning "Diamond City" in the Thai language, Petchaburi glitters with a "rich cultural heritage and gastronomic traditions" that have been recognized by UNESCO. And yet, this shining gem is often overlooked in favor of the country's vibrant capital, Bangkok, or tropical hotspots like Phuket, one of the top 10 islands in Thailand.

Phetchaburi's quiet streets and unassuming buildings hide the rich flavor bubbling within. Thai cuisine has always been packed full of zest, but the local chefs of Phetchaburi have elevated their gastronomy to a new level. With native dishes skillfully balancing just the right amount of sweet, sour, and salty bites, Phetchaburi has earned the additional nickname, the "City of Three Flavors." From modest local eateries downtown to the bustling night market overflowing with vendors, Phetchaburi is a foodie's paradise. If you've got a sweet tooth, be sure to try the city's iconic dessert called "khanom mor gaeng," literally meaning "curry pot snack." Made with coconut milk, eggs, and palm sugar, plus a sprinkling of crispy shallots, it's a custardy treat that is both sweet and savory. Phetchaburi isn't only famous for its mouthwatering gastronomy, however. The city's origins stretch back to the 8th century, and it is dotted with stunning historic landmarks and ancient temples. Located just under two hours south of Bangkok, this diamond city should certainly be on your Thailand trip itinerary.