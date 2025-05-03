Thailand's 'City Of Three Flavors' Is An Understated Destination With UNESCO-Lauded Gastronomy
Upon arrival in Thailand, you're sure to hear the phrase "sawasdee ka" at least a few times throughout your trip. But aside from saying hello, "gin kaow yung" is another popular greeting in the Land of Smiles. It means, "Have you eaten yet," and is an invitation to both close friends and acquaintances to spend some quality time enjoying a meal together. And in the sleepy town of Phetchaburi, a delicious meal isn't hard to find. Meaning "Diamond City" in the Thai language, Petchaburi glitters with a "rich cultural heritage and gastronomic traditions" that have been recognized by UNESCO. And yet, this shining gem is often overlooked in favor of the country's vibrant capital, Bangkok, or tropical hotspots like Phuket, one of the top 10 islands in Thailand.
Phetchaburi's quiet streets and unassuming buildings hide the rich flavor bubbling within. Thai cuisine has always been packed full of zest, but the local chefs of Phetchaburi have elevated their gastronomy to a new level. With native dishes skillfully balancing just the right amount of sweet, sour, and salty bites, Phetchaburi has earned the additional nickname, the "City of Three Flavors." From modest local eateries downtown to the bustling night market overflowing with vendors, Phetchaburi is a foodie's paradise. If you've got a sweet tooth, be sure to try the city's iconic dessert called "khanom mor gaeng," literally meaning "curry pot snack." Made with coconut milk, eggs, and palm sugar, plus a sprinkling of crispy shallots, it's a custardy treat that is both sweet and savory. Phetchaburi isn't only famous for its mouthwatering gastronomy, however. The city's origins stretch back to the 8th century, and it is dotted with stunning historic landmarks and ancient temples. Located just under two hours south of Bangkok, this diamond city should certainly be on your Thailand trip itinerary.
Explore the culinary offerings in Phetchaburi
Once you've made it to Phetchaburi, get ready for a truly transformative culinary journey. Traditional recipes here have been perfected and passed down for centuries, some of them originating from dishes served in the Thai royal court. Fresh catch is brought in from the city's nearby river and the Gulf of Thailand, and locally grown produce like sugarcane, pineapples, and chilies means that every meal is bursting with quality ingredients and flavor. Start off the day with a classic Thai-style breakfast of hearty rice porridge, also called congee, served with a handful of toppings like bean sprouts, boiled eggs, and chopped herbs. A favourite with locals is Jok-A-Sue, a hole-in-the-wall diner in Phetchaburi's downtown district that also serves more adventurous options like pork blood soup, which is a great lunch dish, and is well-reviewed on Google.
For dinner, make sure to visit Phetchaburi's night market, a vast covered pavilion lined with endless rows of food stalls. Metal trays serve up a buffet of delectable dishes from spicy soups to curries and stir-fried meats with vegetables. If you're craving mouthwatering spiciness, try the bamboo shoot curry, a creamy dish with an aromatic base of shrimp paste, coconut milk, and lemongrass. For something milder, you could go for braised pork on rice with pickled vegetables, or a fluffy oyster omelette. Desserts you shouldn't miss are the trifecta of Thai sweets: thong yip, thong yord, and foy thong. "Thong" means gold in Thai, and as these three confections are made using egg yolks, their vibrant golden color has lent them their local name. If you're looking for a proper restaurant with table service, try Rabieng Rimnam, set in a traditional teak-wood building along the river, with a range of options from favorites like green curry to banana blossom salad.
Planning your trip to Petchaburi
You'll first need to catch a flight to Bangkok from any of the major hubs like New York, Boston, or Los Angeles. Before leaving, make sure you've filled out your digital arrival card, a crucial online step travelers have to do before flying to Thailand. From Bangkok, you could rent a car and drive down to Phetchaburi in just under two hours, or jump on a train from Hua Lamphong Station to Phetchaburi railway station, taking about three hours. Phetchaburi itself is actually quite a walkable city, but taxis are also cheap and readily available. As a tropical country known for its sweltering temperatures, the best time to visit Thailand is during the dry season from November until February. The days are pleasantly sunny, with low humidity, slightly lower temperatures, and cool breezes.
A visit at the end of February also means you'll make it in time to catch the Phra Nakhon Khiri Festival, a yearly event aimed at celebrating and preserving Phetchaburi's cultural traditions. The festival grounds are held around a hilltop palace called Khao Wang, a historic landmark at the center of Phetchaburi which was once the king's summer villa. The festival begins with a lavish opening ceremony and comprises a range of activities, from lively costume parades and craft fairs to on-site cooking demonstrations of Phetchaburi's local cuisine, topped off with magnificent evening fireworks.
As for places to stay, you could opt for a cozy homestay like the 2N Guesthouse or a more conventional accommodation like The Cozy Hotel. Both are located near the city's downtown area, with top reviews commending the comfortable rooms, helpful staff, and cleanliness. So pack up your tropical wardrobe and arrive in Thailand on an empty stomach, ready to fill up on the flavors of Phetchaburi.