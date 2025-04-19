The Crucial Online Step Travelers Have To Do Before Flying To Thailand
You'll have a magical vacation no matter what time of year you visit Thailand. There are beaches to enjoy, affordable and adventurous street food that will make your mouth water, and incredible temples to marvel at. It's a really popular spot for tourists, with over 35 million visiting in 2024. If you know someone who has gone, they've probably told you that it's a bucket list country, and they're right. However, there is a new, crucial online step that travelers have to do before flying into Thailand. Visitors with a foreign passport are now required to fill out a digital arrival card instead of the paper card that was once used, effective as of May 1, 2025. That's true whether you arrive by land, air, or sea, so it's important to know before you go.
This is different than a visa, and unless you're transiting or transferring through the country without going through immigration control or have a Border Pass, it's mandatory. You will also need a visa if you're going to Thailand to work or study, and there are fines and travel bans for overstaying. It's pretty easy to fill out the digital card, though you have to have a few things on hand to do so.
All about the Thailand Digital Arrival Card that is now mandatory
The form is called the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC), and you are allowed to fill one out up to three days before you arrive in the country. It's a free form, and you can find it by scanning the QR code on the U.S. embassy's website or heading to the Thailand immigration site. You can also fill it out upon arrival with a smart device that's connected to Wi-Fi; however, it's a good idea to do it early, just in case you can't get connected when you land.
A form can be filled out for an individual visitor or a group traveling together, though everyone needs the same information. You'll need your passport info, the details of your flight, where you're planning to stay in Thailand, and a list of the countries you've visited in the two weeks before arrival. You'll also need to include your email address and a few other personal details, like your occupation. It's a pretty simple process. It's also a good idea to check the U.S. State Department's website to look up any travel advisories before you head out of the country. In addition, you can let the State Department know your itinerary before you go and sign up for travel alerts, so you can be kept aware of any political situations, impending weather events, or if someone from home needs to contact you in an emergency.