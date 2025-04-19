The Crucial Online Step Travelers Have To Do Before Flying To Thailand

You'll have a magical vacation no matter what time of year you visit Thailand. There are beaches to enjoy, affordable and adventurous street food that will make your mouth water, and incredible temples to marvel at. It's a really popular spot for tourists, with over 35 million visiting in 2024. If you know someone who has gone, they've probably told you that it's a bucket list country, and they're right. However, there is a new, crucial online step that travelers have to do before flying into Thailand. Visitors with a foreign passport are now required to fill out a digital arrival card instead of the paper card that was once used, effective as of May 1, 2025. That's true whether you arrive by land, air, or sea, so it's important to know before you go.

This is different than a visa, and unless you're transiting or transferring through the country without going through immigration control or have a Border Pass, it's mandatory. You will also need a visa if you're going to Thailand to work or study, and there are fines and travel bans for overstaying. It's pretty easy to fill out the digital card, though you have to have a few things on hand to do so.