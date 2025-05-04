'The Disneyland Of Grocery Stores' Is A Giant, Beloved New England Tourist Destination

It's no secret that New England is a sought out region for global and domestic travelers looking for a memorable vacation in the U.S. From Stamford, Connecticut, and Providence, Rhode Island, up to Portland, Maine, New England is full of unique and charming attractions that are worth visiting. One unexpected Connecticut destination that's beloved by locals of all ages? Stew Leonard's, a regional grocery chain that the New York Times once dubbed "a 'Disneyland' dairy store."

It may seem silly to schedule a trip to the supermarket into your vacation itinerary, but the grocery store is actually an inexpensive spot to buy the best travel gifts. Stew Leonard's isn't quite like any other supermarket –– it's a labyrinthine wonderland filled with costumed characters, scheduled entertainment, and even animatronic singing vegetables. There's even a family-friendly outdoor petting zoo that's open during the summer season.

First established in Norwalk, Connecticut in 1969, this amusement park-like store was the brainchild of Stew Leonard Sr., a second-generation dairy farmer looking to innovate his family's business with a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. To this day, Stew Leonard's remains a family-run business, now with eight locations spread across Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey — though it proudly holds onto the New England charm that made the first one famous.