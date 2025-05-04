'The Disneyland Of Grocery Stores' Is A Giant, Beloved New England Tourist Destination
It's no secret that New England is a sought out region for global and domestic travelers looking for a memorable vacation in the U.S. From Stamford, Connecticut, and Providence, Rhode Island, up to Portland, Maine, New England is full of unique and charming attractions that are worth visiting. One unexpected Connecticut destination that's beloved by locals of all ages? Stew Leonard's, a regional grocery chain that the New York Times once dubbed "a 'Disneyland' dairy store."
It may seem silly to schedule a trip to the supermarket into your vacation itinerary, but the grocery store is actually an inexpensive spot to buy the best travel gifts. Stew Leonard's isn't quite like any other supermarket –– it's a labyrinthine wonderland filled with costumed characters, scheduled entertainment, and even animatronic singing vegetables. There's even a family-friendly outdoor petting zoo that's open during the summer season.
First established in Norwalk, Connecticut in 1969, this amusement park-like store was the brainchild of Stew Leonard Sr., a second-generation dairy farmer looking to innovate his family's business with a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. To this day, Stew Leonard's remains a family-run business, now with eight locations spread across Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey — though it proudly holds onto the New England charm that made the first one famous.
What to expect during a visit to Stew Leonard's world-famous store
Recognized as the world's largest dairy store by Ripley's Believe it or Not!, Stew Leonard's is a sprawling supermarket with barn-like decor that gives it a quaint farmer's market feel. Upon entering, one of the first things you'll notice is that there are no rows of traditional aisles. Rather, the shelves are laid out in a serpentine one-way path that snakes its way throughout the store, encouraging guests to each specialty department.
There's a soft-serve ice cream stand, a coffee shop and roastery, a bakery slinging handmade bagels and goodies, a full-service butcher counter, a huge dairy section where fresh mozzarella is pulled daily, and much more. Those looking for hot prepared foods should take advantage of the expansive buffet bar, though you might be stuffed from snacking on the abundance of free samples available in every corner of the store.
While Stew Leonard's is bursting with fantastic food, what makes the store truly special is its colorful cast of animatronics, which were inspired by Leonard family visits to Las Vegas and, of course, Disneyland. There's the Farm Fresh Five, a quintet of milk cartons that croon from above the refrigerated displays; Diva Cheese, a glamorous feather boa-wearing bulb of provolone; and the Avocado Girls, a dazzling duet of singing stone fruit. There are also a handful of costumed characters, like Wow the Cow, who roam the store promoting deals and taking photos with customers.
How Stew Leonard's became the area's most treasured supermarket
While the singing produce and friendly cows are a huge part of why people visit Stew Leonard's from across the region and around the world, it's the store's deep commitment to its customers that keeps folks coming back. Before stepping foot inside any location, the first thing you'll encounter is the store's two-rule customer policy, etched into a monumental three-ton slab of granite (via Business Insider). "Rule 1: The customer is always right," the policy reads. "Rule 2: If the customer is ever wrong, reread rule 1." This reputation for top-notch service has not only attracted visitors from across the globe, but also a number of high-profile shoppers, including Martha Stewart, Sofia Vergara, Emeril Lagasse, and Christopher Walken.
"The staff at Stew Leonard's go above and beyond to make sure that customers find what they need and get what they want," reads one Tripadvisor review of the Yonkers, NY store. The company is also known for hosting a wide variety of special events and customer appreciation days, including book signings, movie nights, and hayrides during the Halloween season. As a family-focused business, many of the events at the shops are geared toward young children, like kid's craft nights and seasonal character breakfasts. However, adults can have their own fun by popping into one of Stew Leonard's adjacent wine and spirits stores for tastings, wine-paired pizza nights, mixology classes, and more.