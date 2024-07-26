Skip Souvenir Shops And Head To This Unexpected Spot To Buy The Best Travel Gifts

One of the most exciting things about going on vacation is shopping. After all, who doesn't want to treat themselves to some souvenirs and mementos that help them remember their trip? While you should never get a souvenir stamp on your passport, you absolutely should consider loading up your luggage with goodies and treats either for yourself or your loved ones. Though there are tons of resources for researching your travel destination, many don't put much thought into how they'll be spending their cash abroad — especially when it comes to souvenirs. They have conditioned themselves to not do much research when it comes to mementos, deciding to pick up knick knacks at simple, tourist-friendly souvenir shops.

Advertisement

While souvenir shops can get you great trinkets, they're almost always overpriced, with travelers forking over heady wads of cash for cheap items. Instead of spending your money on generic magnets, statues, or keychains, consider getting something that's cheaper and more authentic from a grocery store. Yes, grocery stores are the perfect place for souvenirs because they allow you to buy something truly unique that's only available in that country. Sure, the local supermarket or grocery store won't have the staple souvenirs, but they let you to tap into a country's historical and collective roots. Ultimately, that's more important than a generic statue or magnet that you won't look twice at once you're home.

Advertisement