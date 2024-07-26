Skip Souvenir Shops And Head To This Unexpected Spot To Buy The Best Travel Gifts
One of the most exciting things about going on vacation is shopping. After all, who doesn't want to treat themselves to some souvenirs and mementos that help them remember their trip? While you should never get a souvenir stamp on your passport, you absolutely should consider loading up your luggage with goodies and treats either for yourself or your loved ones. Though there are tons of resources for researching your travel destination, many don't put much thought into how they'll be spending their cash abroad — especially when it comes to souvenirs. They have conditioned themselves to not do much research when it comes to mementos, deciding to pick up knick knacks at simple, tourist-friendly souvenir shops.
While souvenir shops can get you great trinkets, they're almost always overpriced, with travelers forking over heady wads of cash for cheap items. Instead of spending your money on generic magnets, statues, or keychains, consider getting something that's cheaper and more authentic from a grocery store. Yes, grocery stores are the perfect place for souvenirs because they allow you to buy something truly unique that's only available in that country. Sure, the local supermarket or grocery store won't have the staple souvenirs, but they let you to tap into a country's historical and collective roots. Ultimately, that's more important than a generic statue or magnet that you won't look twice at once you're home.
Why grocery stores are the most underrated souvenir shops
At most major grocery stores around the world, you can pretty much find anything to remember your trip by. Grocery stores often carry more than food — they're local hotspots that cater to specific needs of the population. Many stores will have cheap clothes, accessories, or packaged gift sets, which are perfect to take home with you.
Consider purchasing colorful and quirky silverware or daily use items from the store, as they'll always remind you of the trip. Ultimately, that's the whole point of a souvenir: to bring back fond memories of a vacation. When you browse through the offerings at a souvenir shop, you're likely to pick up objects that don't get much use afterwards. A great souvenir is one that you use frequently, bringing back regular reminders of your journey. For example, if you're visiting Japan, consider buying fun chopsticks to gift to others or keep in the silverware drawer.
Grocery stores are places of utility, providing shoppers products that enrich their lives and that often don't end up taking much space. And when it comes to gifting people things, you want to give them something that they'll actually use. Sure, you got them a little magnet from the city you're visiting, but what does it really add to their daily life? If you're in India, how about purchasing a masala dabba (spice box) that your friends can use to hold their spices? That's a gift they'll forever remember (and use).
What souvenirs should you buy from grocery stores?
The best souvenirs to buy at a grocery store reflect your personality. Consider what you typically eat while at home and go from there. Maybe you can bring back some inexpensive, authentic spices to make your food more flavorful? Or condiments that aren't available anywhere else? These are typically shelf stable, which means they could last months after your trip ends.
Speak with locals and restaurant owners to figure out what makes their cuisine so special, and bring some of those little additions back with you. Maybe it's a rare seasoning specific to the region or a type of salt that makes flavors burst. You can never go wrong with native coffee beans or tea flavors — these also make great gifts for your friends and family. The next time you cook something or have a warm beverage, you'll be reminded of your adventures. Bonus: A lot of these smaller items will easily fit into a single carry-on if you're going for a week-long trip.
Don't forget the sweets! Be sure to bring back local flavors or treats that truly highlight a culture's cuisine. Spending time in the Middle East? Consider picking up some shelf-stable halvas. Grocery stores will have plenty of chocolates, candies, and other foodstuffs that are packaged well. Major brands like Nestle and Cadbury have tons of specific flavors that are only available in select regions. Other treats could be local wines or spirits that you can drink during special occasions.