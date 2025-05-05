Hidden Along Lake Michigan's Shore Is This Sweet Little City With Turquoise Bays And Fossil-Filled Beaches
Tucked into an alcove on the shores of Lake Michigan, about 40 miles south of Mackinaw Island, sits the charming city of Petoskey. Similar to another coastal city along Lake Michigan with wonderful historic sites, Petoskey offers visitors small-town vibes without skimping on amenities. From relaxing on a sandy beach and hunting for fossils to hiking and kicking back with a glass of wine, the city of 6,000 offers more activities than you'd expect from a destination of its size.
Getting to Petoskey can be a challenge, as it's largely served by regional airports that don't fly beyond the Midwest. The Pellston Regional Airport is likely your best bet, as it's just 30 minutes north and offers connecting flights to Grand Rapids and Detroit. If you do happen to connect in Detroit, be sure to check out its most vibrant neighborhood with delicious Greek cuisine and historic streets. But once you've made your way to Petoskey, you'll find plenty of ways to fill your itinerary — especially if you're an outdoor enthusiast with a penchant for fossil hunting.
Fossils, hiking, and turquoise waters in Petoskey State Park
For most visitors, Petoskey State Park is the highlight of their trip. Spanning 303 acres between Round Lake and Little Traverse Bay of Lake Michigan, its sandy beaches are a wonderful spot to kick back and unwind on a warm summer day. Along with beautiful views of the water, the region is home to piping plover habitat and tiny dunes that roll into verdant forest. That makes it a surprisingly majestic slice of the Lower Peninsula, and one that's a popular destination for visitors and locals alike. Be sure to follow all regulations, such as pet restrictions and area closures, to keep the area as beautiful as you found it.
Along with its natural beauty, the state park is also the best spot to find Petoskey stones. These are fossilized colonial corals that are millions of years old, and they're primarily found in the Great Lakes. Each one features a unique design, and hunting for them is a common activity throughout Petoskey State Park. Keep in mind that you shouldn't remove these from their habitat (in some places it's illegal), but you're free to snap a few pictures before sending them back into the water.
The rest of your time in Petoskey State Park can be spent hiking. A few short trails wind through the forest and along the shore, including Old Baldy Trail — a short half-mile hike that takes you up Old Baldy for scenic Lake Michigan views. Need to get in more steps? The sprawling 26-mile Little Traverse Wheelway neighbors the park and is the perfect spot to stretch your legs.
Petoskey's Historic Gaslight District and other attractions
Ready to head back to town? There are plenty of ways to stay busy right in the heart of Petoskey. Downtown Petoskey, also known as the Gaslight District for its antique gas street lights, is teeming with restaurants, boutiques, and additional sightseeing opportunities. If you've worked up an appetite, dive into the delicious Mediterranean food of Palette Bistro. Tucked away at the corner of Bay Street, its tasteful dining room overlooks Little Traverse Bay. The Gaslight District is also where you'll find the Perry Hotel. This upscale establishment is listed on the National Register of Historic Sites, and it's an excellent spot to call home during your visit.
Close to the Gaslight District is Bear River Valley Recreation Area. Running along the Bear River, the 1.5-mile stretch of green space features a variety of trails, overlooks, and even a whitewater course. The park meanders north until it hits Little Traverse Bay and Bayfront Park, where you'll find more walking paths that roll along the shoreline. They eventually lead to Solanus Mission Beach, which is another great spot to look for Petoskey stones.
Wineries are quite popular in and around Petoskey, including the Mackinaw Trail Winery and Brewery. Set back in the verdant countryside of northern Michigan, it's a scenic place to grab a drink after a day spent exploring — even if it's not quite as famous as Napa Valley and its award-winning wineries. You could also unwind with an event at the Crooked Tree Arts Center. Founded in 1971, it features a variety of art galleries that are free to the public. It's home to a theater, too, so check out its calendar to see if anything catches your eye.