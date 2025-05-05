Hidden Along Lake Michigan's Shore Is This Sweet Little City With Turquoise Bays And Fossil-Filled Beaches

For most visitors, Petoskey State Park is the highlight of their trip. Spanning 303 acres between Round Lake and Little Traverse Bay of Lake Michigan, its sandy beaches are a wonderful spot to kick back and unwind on a warm summer day. Along with beautiful views of the water, the region is home to piping plover habitat and tiny dunes that roll into verdant forest. That makes it a surprisingly majestic slice of the Lower Peninsula, and one that's a popular destination for visitors and locals alike. Be sure to follow all regulations, such as pet restrictions and area closures, to keep the area as beautiful as you found it.

Along with its natural beauty, the state park is also the best spot to find Petoskey stones. These are fossilized colonial corals that are millions of years old, and they're primarily found in the Great Lakes. Each one features a unique design, and hunting for them is a common activity throughout Petoskey State Park. Keep in mind that you shouldn't remove these from their habitat (in some places it's illegal), but you're free to snap a few pictures before sending them back into the water.

The rest of your time in Petoskey State Park can be spent hiking. A few short trails wind through the forest and along the shore, including Old Baldy Trail — a short half-mile hike that takes you up Old Baldy for scenic Lake Michigan views. Need to get in more steps? The sprawling 26-mile Little Traverse Wheelway neighbors the park and is the perfect spot to stretch your legs.