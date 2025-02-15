A Stunning City Along Lake Michigan's Shores Offers Year-Round Fun, Historic Sites, And Shopping

Michigan is an outdoor oasis among the plains of the Midwest, and nowhere is this more apparent than St. Joseph. One of the most popular attractions of the lakeside town is Silver Beach County Park. Featuring a swimming area comprised of 1,600 feet of shoreline, it's an excellent spot to cool off in the warm summer months. You can also access the South Pier from the park if you'd like to get a closer look at St. Joseph's lighthouses.

Speaking of which, while these lighthouses look great in the summer, they're arguably more picturesque in the winter. The structures accumulate massive amounts of ice as it whips up off the lake, creating a surreal landscape you won't find in most other parts of the country. For more winter fun, head out to the nearby Madeline Bertrand and Love Creek County Parks — along with trails for cross-country skiing, you can pick up rental gear in case you don't want to pack your own. Much like Michigan's underrated archipelago of islands, St. Joseph is an excellent spot for cross-country enthusiasts.

Back in town, summer visitors can enjoy an adrenaline-packed day on Lake Michigan by picking up a rental boat from Lake Life Watersports. Waverunners are likely the most popular option for folks seeking adventure, though you can also rent a pontoon or book a fishing trip. Want something more relaxing? Check out Third Coast Paddling to grab a kayak or paddleboard.