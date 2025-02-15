A Stunning City Along Lake Michigan's Shores Offers Year-Round Fun, Historic Sites, And Shopping
Michigan is one of the most beautiful states in the Midwest, offering miles of shoreline across Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, Lake Erie, and Lake Superior. It's also where you'll find Isle Royale National Park, a remote spot that's only accessible by seaplane or boat. However, one of its most stunning destinations is St. Joseph — an easily accessible town just over an hour's drive south from Grand Rapids.
Perched on the banks of Lake Michigan (where it connects with the St. Joseph River), it's not hard to find striking water views when exploring St. Joseph. Visiting in the summer months lets you enjoy local beaches and hiking trails, though braving the cold winds of winter might make for a better adventure — along with tons of cross-country skiing, the St. Joseph Lighthouses look absolutely stunning when covered in layers of ice. Regardless of when you visit, you'll be treated to an abundance of specialty shops, restaurants, and historical sites that teach you more about this underrated city nestled along Lake Michigan.
Outdoor fun for all seasons in St. Joseph
Michigan is an outdoor oasis among the plains of the Midwest, and nowhere is this more apparent than St. Joseph. One of the most popular attractions of the lakeside town is Silver Beach County Park. Featuring a swimming area comprised of 1,600 feet of shoreline, it's an excellent spot to cool off in the warm summer months. You can also access the South Pier from the park if you'd like to get a closer look at St. Joseph's lighthouses.
Speaking of which, while these lighthouses look great in the summer, they're arguably more picturesque in the winter. The structures accumulate massive amounts of ice as it whips up off the lake, creating a surreal landscape you won't find in most other parts of the country. For more winter fun, head out to the nearby Madeline Bertrand and Love Creek County Parks — along with trails for cross-country skiing, you can pick up rental gear in case you don't want to pack your own. Much like Michigan's underrated archipelago of islands, St. Joseph is an excellent spot for cross-country enthusiasts.
Back in town, summer visitors can enjoy an adrenaline-packed day on Lake Michigan by picking up a rental boat from Lake Life Watersports. Waverunners are likely the most popular option for folks seeking adventure, though you can also rent a pontoon or book a fishing trip. Want something more relaxing? Check out Third Coast Paddling to grab a kayak or paddleboard.
St. Joseph's best shopping, restaurants, and historic sites
St. Joseph is just three hours away from Michigan's largest restaurant, but there's no need to leave town in search of a delicious meal. Folks hanging out at Silver Beach will have quick access to Silver Beach Pizza, which is near the iconic Whirlpool Compass Fountain and serves hearty meals from within a converted Amtrak station. For something a little more sophisticated, Bistro on the Boulevard is a hotel restaurant with airy veranda seating and a menu comprised of locally sourced ingredients.
Bringing a few empty suitcases with you? Fill them up at the many shops in downtown St. Joseph. G&M Variety is an eclectic store that calls itself a "truly authentic five-and-dime." Along with a hodgepodge of knickknacks, you'll be treated to a historic building that seems to have been pulled from another era. Adventure-seekers should consider the nearby Wanderlust Outfitters a must-visit, as it's the perfect spot to gear up for your next excursion. It sits inside a gorgeous building that's just steps from the water.
The best way to round out your time in St. Joseph is by visiting its many historical sites. The Heritage Museum and Cultural Center lets you learn about the region's past — originally founded in 1965 as the Fort Miami Heritage Society, it holds artifacts relating to lighthouses, The Heath Company, local artists, and more. If you're traveling with kids, consider the Curious Kids' Museum instead, as its many interactive displays are a fun (and educational) way to spend an afternoon.