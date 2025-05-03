In Singapore, venturing to lesser-known districts rewards travelers with both great sights and fantastic bites. It's certainly the case for Katong-Joo Chiat, a hidden gem packed with family-run restaurants that have filled visitors with delicious and inexpensive food for centuries. Singapore's diverse cuisine makes it one of the top culinary destinations in Asia, and the Katong area will leave you with no doubt as to why.

Katong-Joo Chiat's enchantment is the result of it oozing with colors coming from its street markets and its Peranakan heritage buildings. The neighborhood is home to a strong Peranakan community, which consists of Straits-born people of Chinese, Malay, or Indonesian heritage. In Singapore, the term is generally used to mean mixed-heritage people. With a rich and diverse community comes a variety of unique experiences, from unmissable home-hosted museums to antique shops and houses filled with kaleidoscopic trinkets.

Maybe you've already visited this neck of the woods to witness spectacular lunar year celebrations, and are now curious about what's on the other side. You can easily reach Katong-Joo Chiat in 25 minutes on the bus from Singapore's central station of Brang Basah. Alternatively, you can hop on the metro or bus for about 40 minutes if you're coming directly from the airport, and you want this to be your first bite of the dazzling metropolis.