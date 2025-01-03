The Best Countries In Asia To Experience Lunar New Year Celebrations

The Lunar New Year, also known as the Chinese New Year or the Spring Festival, is a special time when the Chinese, its communities worldwide, and others who observe the lunar calendar celebrate the first new moon. Typically lasting for 15 days between January 21 and February 20 in the Western calendar, people across Asia rejoice during the most significant holiday of the year. In many parts of Asia, people travel far and wide to have festive, multi-day family dinners while performing traditional rites to ensure a prosperous coming year. Think of it as a mega-holiday where Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year are rolled into one.

How did the Lunar New Year start? According to Chinese legend, a ferocious monster, Nian, attacked villages at the start of each year, destroying livestock and killing villagers. One day, a stranger arrived in town, promising to get rid of Nian permanently. He waited for the beast to appear while he cleaned the house of one of the villagers, lit it with candles, and decorated it in vibrant red. As Nian approached the house, a loud crackling noise from firecrackers startled the monster. Then, the man jumped out of the house dressed in new red clothes and roared in laughter, sending the beast running. When the villagers returned to find their homes intact, they cheered. Thus began the Lunar New Year traditions: cleaning and decorating the house in festive red, purchasing new clothes, and lighting fireworks.

From China to Korea and in Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand, don't miss out on the grandest New Year celebrations across the continent. To select the best, we consulted governmental websites and travel bloggers who attest to Asia's most unique and representative Lunar New Year celebrations.