This One-Of-A-Kind Florida Park Lets You Explore Dazzling Underground Caverns Without Scuba Gear

There are tours run by the park about once an hour from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. You can head to the Florida Caverns Tours and Gift Shop and buy a ticket on the same day that you plan to go into the caves. Adults should expect to pay less than $20 for the usual tours — though if you're looking for a truly unique experience, you can pay $360 to just go in with a date, your hiking buddies, or your entire family (up to 20 people).

While it may not be as extensive as Kentucky's impressive Mammoth National Park, there is plenty to see above and below ground at this state park. The caverns are without a doubt the most well-known attraction, but there are adventures to be had aboveground, too. For a glimpse of what the rest of the park has to offer, try the Beech Magnolia and Bluff Loop Trail. There may be park trails that are only for experienced hikers, but this is not one of them. Most people hike it in less than 30 minutes, and you still get to see small rock caves, swamp land, and tall, thin trees rising up into the sky. For a longer route, try the Bumpnose Trail. This two-hour trek isn't the most beautiful trail in Florida, but if you come at the right time, it's great for spotting deer, turkeys, and the occasional bobcat.