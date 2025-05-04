This One-Of-A-Kind Florida Park Lets You Explore Dazzling Underground Caverns Without Scuba Gear
A little over an hour away from Tallahassee in the city of Marianna is one of Florida's most unique natural attractions: Florida Caverns State Park. While most parks show off a place's raw natural beauty, this is one that has been modified by human hands to make it more accessible. The caverns the park is named after date back millions of years, but in the 1930s, the narrow passages connecting this cave system were carved out to make room for visitors to see them safely. Today, the park is home to fascinating creatures that love the dark and damp, like cave salamanders, blind cave crayfish, and bats, but they are also frequented by human visitors. Around 130,000 people visit the park to tour the caverns every year.
You won't need to be able to scuba dive like a professional or learn how to use any special equipment to explore the cave system at Florida Caverns State Park — though you should definitely wear serious hiking boots or sneakers with strong grips. You'll find the caves lit up with bright, colorful lights so that you can admire the ancient rock formations. Despite the widened cavern passages, there are still places where the cave ceilings are low and you may have to stoop to get through.
Exploring the caves and area around Florida Caverns State Park
There are tours run by the park about once an hour from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. You can head to the Florida Caverns Tours and Gift Shop and buy a ticket on the same day that you plan to go into the caves. Adults should expect to pay less than $20 for the usual tours — though if you're looking for a truly unique experience, you can pay $360 to just go in with a date, your hiking buddies, or your entire family (up to 20 people).
While it may not be as extensive as Kentucky's impressive Mammoth National Park, there is plenty to see above and below ground at this state park. The caverns are without a doubt the most well-known attraction, but there are adventures to be had aboveground, too. For a glimpse of what the rest of the park has to offer, try the Beech Magnolia and Bluff Loop Trail. There may be park trails that are only for experienced hikers, but this is not one of them. Most people hike it in less than 30 minutes, and you still get to see small rock caves, swamp land, and tall, thin trees rising up into the sky. For a longer route, try the Bumpnose Trail. This two-hour trek isn't the most beautiful trail in Florida, but if you come at the right time, it's great for spotting deer, turkeys, and the occasional bobcat.