Planning To Retire In The Caribbean Requires Careful Consideration Of One Life-Altering Detail

If you're considering some of the best Caribbean islands for retirement, make sure not to leave out one crucial detail in your planning: access to healthcare. While most people focus on real estate or visas, the quality and availability of healthcare can sway everything else in your plans, from which Caribbean country you choose to how you allocate your budget. Healthcare varies greatly depending on the nation — Costa Rica and Cuba are ranked among the World Health Organization's 50 best healthcare systems, while smaller islands like Anguilla (which only has one hospital) have very limited healthcare. In general, you can expect modern healthcare facilities from most Caribbean destinations.

Healthcare in the Caribbean largely comes down to public versus private tiers. Public healthcare systems are subsidized or free for residents, while private healthcare is paid out-of-pocket or covered by private insurance. Generally, public hospitals and clinics are slower (and may be under-resourced). They also typically don't cover dental care. Many retirees opt for private insurance, since these facilities tend to have shorter wait times and more modern equipment. Notably, Cuba is an exception — it only has public healthcare facilities.

Another factor to consider is local and international expat insurance. Local insurance tends to be limited, which is why people often recommend getting international insurance for staying long-term in the Caribbean. Plus, international insurance can cover healthcare in neighboring countries if you want to do some island hopping or need a medical evacuation to the U.S. for more serious treatments. Many popular international healthcare plans, like the Cigna Healthguard Plan and IMG Global Medical Silver, include this service, but note that Medicare and Medicaid programs don't cover costs outside of the U.S.