This Low-Cost Airline Was Quietly Named The Best In America For 2025 (And It's Not Southwest)

Low-cost carriers have a reputation — and not a great one. Paying what is essentially pennies for flights often comes with never-ending baggage fees, cramped seats, and no snacks. Plus, you can't rely on the in-flight entertainment on a budget flight and are better off bringing a novel or pre-downloading a season of your favorite show. Sometimes, the bad press is deserved, but other times, the underdog wins. Case in point: In 2025, Spirit Airlines pulled off the unthinkable by being named the best airline in America. Yes, really.

While airlines like Southwest like to soak up the praise with its big seats, simple rules, and range of nonstop flights, it was Spirit, the very airline known for its blindingly yellow planes, that shot up to the top spot in WalletHub's 2025 Best Airlines ranking. The study evaluated nine major U.S. carriers and two regional carriers across 14 categories, including in-flight comfort and cancellation and delay rates. Against those odds, Spirit came out on top, edging out industry heavyweights like Delta, United, and American, winning "Best Airline Overall" and "Most Affordable." Even more surprisingly, it was crowned the "Safest Airline" in the country. Based on the study, the Florida-based carrier had zero passenger fatalities between 2019 to 2024, operates relatively new fleet, and has one of the lowest percentages of delayed flights, second only to Delta. In total, Spirit garnered a score of 69.12 out of 100. Utah's regional carrier Skywest landed second place, followed by Delta, JetBlue, and Southwest, which rounded out the top five.

And so, while Spirit often faces many skeptics questioning its reliability, it's clear that, based on overall performance (at least according to this study), it's flying higher than anyone expected. It might not offer free nuts or pretzels, but it's doing something right where it actually counts: getting you to where you want to be safely, cheaply, and on time. Who knew?