Why You Should Never Rely On In-Flight Entertainment (And What To Do Instead)
Whether you're taking one of the longest flights in the world or just spending the afternoon in the air, you probably don't want to raw dog your flight. For many passengers, in-flight entertainment is the go-to way to stay entertained and keep their kids well-behaved during a flight, but unfortunately, that plan doesn't always pan out. Too often, passengers board their planes to find that the in-flight entertainment screen on the back of the seat in front of them isn't working. To avoid a very dull flight, you're going to want to find ways to keep yourself entertained that don't rely on the in-flight entertainment working as it's supposed to.
As inconvenient as it is to find yourself staring at a black screen instead of catching up on sitcom reruns, you probably won't get any kind of compensation from the airline when this happens, even on long-haul flights. Some passengers have reported receiving some frequent flyer loyalty points after submitting a complaint, so it is worth it to reach out when this happens to you, but there are no guarantees. You're better off planning ahead as if there will be no in-flight entertainment and making sure you have everything you need before boarding and then being pleasantly surprised if you do have access to it.
How to stay entertained on a plane without the in-flight entertainment system
If you're going to be sitting on a plane for many hours, you're going to want a variety of things to keep you engaged — especially if you can't watch any of the movies you were hoping to catch up on while you are in the air. One easy option is simply to download some episodes of your favorite show, a podcast you've been meaning to check out, a game, or a few albums onto your phone or tablet before you leave. You could theoretically use the airplane WiFi, but unfortunately that can be even less reliable than the in-flight entertainment, so you're probably better off with things that you can enjoy offline. Just make sure that you pack some headphones so that you're not that annoying plane passenger watching a show at full volume, forcing everyone else on your flight to hear it, too.
If you're frustrated by the idea of technology failing you onboard, consider going fully analogue. Bring a book or two, bring a book of brain teasers like sudoku or crosswords, or a sketchpad and pencil to keep you entertained during your flight. If all else fails, you can always take a nap and wake up at your destination refreshed and ready to explore. Just make sure that you fasten your seatbelt before falling asleep!