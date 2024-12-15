Why You Should Never Rely On In-Flight Entertainment (And What To Do Instead)

Whether you're taking one of the longest flights in the world or just spending the afternoon in the air, you probably don't want to raw dog your flight. For many passengers, in-flight entertainment is the go-to way to stay entertained and keep their kids well-behaved during a flight, but unfortunately, that plan doesn't always pan out. Too often, passengers board their planes to find that the in-flight entertainment screen on the back of the seat in front of them isn't working. To avoid a very dull flight, you're going to want to find ways to keep yourself entertained that don't rely on the in-flight entertainment working as it's supposed to.

As inconvenient as it is to find yourself staring at a black screen instead of catching up on sitcom reruns, you probably won't get any kind of compensation from the airline when this happens, even on long-haul flights. Some passengers have reported receiving some frequent flyer loyalty points after submitting a complaint, so it is worth it to reach out when this happens to you, but there are no guarantees. You're better off planning ahead as if there will be no in-flight entertainment and making sure you have everything you need before boarding and then being pleasantly surprised if you do have access to it.