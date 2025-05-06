The Relaxing Poolside Activity That Can Quickly Make You Sick While On Board A Cruise Ship
Going on a cruise is a dream for many people. In fact, 18.2 million Americans took a trip on a cruise ship in 2024 (via AAA). You get all the benefits of a resort vacation without the sameness of staying in one place, and a trip to a number of destinations without the hassle of several plane rides. However, if you tend to get motion sick, that dream can become a nightmare pretty quickly. There are things you can do to help, like making sure to pack Dramamine or Bonine, or even the hard-to-find cinnarizine, which is sold outside the United States and Canada. You may choose a cabin with a porthole so you can watch the horizon (something you can't get with the oft-recommended interior cruise ship cabin). However, there is one relaxing poolside activity that you may be surprised to learn can cause motion sickness. If you're trying to prevent seasickness, you shouldn't read by the pool. In fact, you shouldn't read at all, no matter where you are on the ship.
Motion sickness often happens because our bodies — specifically our inner ear — can perceive motion. If our eyes are viewing a stable ship deck, it causes a disconnect, which leads to symptoms like dizziness and nausea. The reason a cabin with a porthole is helpful is that you can focus on the horizon, letting your eyes catch up with your inner ear. Looking at a book, a screen, your phone, or a tablet that is not moving while the boat sways in the water can make you feel awful.
How to prevent seasickness and what to do instead of reading
Some people are lucky enough that reading on a boat isn't going to be an issue, but if you can't avoid the leisurely activity, there are some things you can do. You can, of course, try out the medications that are made for motion sickness, or get a prescription for a scopolamine patch. You should try them out in a car or another place where you get symptoms to see if they're a viable option before setting sail. You can also try out non-chemical remedies like the combination of ginger and pretzels — the former has been used forever for motion sickness, and the latter can help calm down the stomach.
However, if it's only reading or looking at a screen that makes you feel ill, you may wish to switch to an audiobook. You get the same benefits of taking in a story without worrying about feeling nauseated. If you usually read before going to bed and are worried about nausea, you can try something like the Musicozy Bluetooth 5.4 Sleep Headphones, which have speakers inside a soft headband so you can listen as you drift off. Plus, you can pull it over your eyes as a sleep mask.
It's a good idea to download a few audiobooks before you go. You can also load your phone with some podcasts to listen to or make yourself a cruising music playlist. Again, download them so you're not dealing with Wi-Fi issues. In addition, there are usually plenty of other activities to do on a cruise ship, and not being able to read while sitting by the pool might be a blessing in disguise.