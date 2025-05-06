The Relaxing Poolside Activity That Can Quickly Make You Sick While On Board A Cruise Ship

Some people are lucky enough that reading on a boat isn't going to be an issue, but if you can't avoid the leisurely activity, there are some things you can do. You can, of course, try out the medications that are made for motion sickness, or get a prescription for a scopolamine patch. You should try them out in a car or another place where you get symptoms to see if they're a viable option before setting sail. You can also try out non-chemical remedies like the combination of ginger and pretzels — the former has been used forever for motion sickness, and the latter can help calm down the stomach.

However, if it's only reading or looking at a screen that makes you feel ill, you may wish to switch to an audiobook. You get the same benefits of taking in a story without worrying about feeling nauseated. If you usually read before going to bed and are worried about nausea, you can try something like the Musicozy Bluetooth 5.4 Sleep Headphones, which have speakers inside a soft headband so you can listen as you drift off. Plus, you can pull it over your eyes as a sleep mask.

It's a good idea to download a few audiobooks before you go. You can also load your phone with some podcasts to listen to or make yourself a cruising music playlist. Again, download them so you're not dealing with Wi-Fi issues. In addition, there are usually plenty of other activities to do on a cruise ship, and not being able to read while sitting by the pool might be a blessing in disguise.