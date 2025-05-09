One Of Malta's Largest Seaside Resort Towns Is A Breathtaking Mediterranean Paradise Of Beaches And Charm
Loved for being one of Europe's most gorgeous islands that won't break the bank, Malta's sun-drenched days, multicultural cuisine, and stunning coastline keep people coming back. The tiny island country has been welcoming travelers since the dawn of tourism, and nowhere has been more visited by sun-seeking visitors to the archipelago than one of Malta's largest and longest-standing seaside resorts, St. Paul's Bay, in the northwest of the island. Named after the Christian saint who is believed to have been shipwrecked here in 60 A.D., the area is packed with hidden history and Roman remains.
The cluster of alcoves, inlets, and villages that make up the St. Paul's Bay area include Bugibba, Ghajn Tuffieha, Qawra, and Xemxija. This stretch in the north of Malta was first visited by the Romans in 218 B.C., the curves of the coast providing a natural harbor protected from the elements — and you'll still see fishing boats in the bays today. History buff hikers can walk to the remains of Roman baths, apiaries, and tombs, making it easy to see why Malta is the perfect Mediterranean island for a historic vacation. Despite such a fascinating past, history is not what attracts tourists to the area. The beaches have always been the calling card of St. Paul's Bay.
Malta's airport, Malta International, is not too far from anywhere on the island given its size, making it easy to reach St. Paul's Bay. A taxi (Malta uses Bolt or Uber) takes around 30 minutes, and Malta Public Transport's Airport Direct bus service runs from the airport directly through Bugibba and Xemxija.
Where are the best beaches in St. Paul's Bay?
Relatively untouched and certainly unspoiled, Ghajn Tuffieha is considered by locals to be the finest of Malta's sandy beaches. Also known as Riviera Bay, its deep yellow sands are a real must to visit any time of the year. Even a winter's walk provides views that are simply breathtaking.
The rest of St. Paul's Bay's swimming spots are rocky beaches, perfect for those of us who don't love sand. A local favorite that's still not on the tourist radar is the small bay in Qawra that's nicknamed Ta' Fra Ben. Overlooked by a refreshment kiosk that serves the Maltese snack Ftira (tomato paste, capers, and tuna fish on bread rolls), this little bay is shallow at most points and an easy place to get in the aquamarine waters. The erstwhile fishing villages of Bugibba and Xemxija don't have formal beaches, per se, but a gorgeous coastline where strong swimmers can jump in just about anywhere. Those bays are really all about the serene views.
If chilling by a bijou pool on a sea-facing sun lounger is more your vibe, Café del Mar Malta is one of the best beach clubs on the island, drawing visitors to St. Paul's Bay from across the island. Open from April until October, it's a slice of paradise for anyone who likes to enjoy a cocktail while DJs play EDM that fits the laid-back Mediterranean mood.
How St. Paul's Bay has changed over the years
Ten years ago, St. Paul's Bay and its all-inclusive resort scene had gotten a little tired and run down. Being the most popular spot on the island for generations had taken its toll. But the past decade has seen young blood move in and many new hotels and restaurants open. The Bugibba seaside piazza, for example, has very recently had a facelift and become pedestrianized. Visitors can sit on the new benches and watch the little fishing boats come in, while enjoying a notoriously great coffee from Bay Square Cafe.
More interestingly, though, St. Paul's Bay is taking rest and relaxation very seriously these days, with boutique stays, spas, and retreats opening their doors for stress-free wellness vacations. Thrive Education and Wellness Farm is a permaculture and wellness space where retreats are hosted by a local environmentalist; Park Lane Aparthotel in Qawra looks fresh out of Malta's capital city, Valletta, with very boho interiors; and Ta' Gingel Farm B&B ”Agriturismo” FarmStay is going for the ecotourism crowd that's just beginning to take off on the island. It's fair to say that St. Paul's Bay's place as a jewel in Malta's crown is as cemented as it's ever been.