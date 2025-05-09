One Of Malta's Largest Seaside Resort Towns Is A Breathtaking Mediterranean Paradise Of Beaches And Charm

Loved for being one of Europe's most gorgeous islands that won't break the bank, Malta's sun-drenched days, multicultural cuisine, and stunning coastline keep people coming back. The tiny island country has been welcoming travelers since the dawn of tourism, and nowhere has been more visited by sun-seeking visitors to the archipelago than one of Malta's largest and longest-standing seaside resorts, St. Paul's Bay, in the northwest of the island. Named after the Christian saint who is believed to have been shipwrecked here in 60 A.D., the area is packed with hidden history and Roman remains.

The cluster of alcoves, inlets, and villages that make up the St. Paul's Bay area include Bugibba, Ghajn Tuffieha, Qawra, and Xemxija. This stretch in the north of Malta was first visited by the Romans in 218 B.C., the curves of the coast providing a natural harbor protected from the elements — and you'll still see fishing boats in the bays today. History buff hikers can walk to the remains of Roman baths, apiaries, and tombs, making it easy to see why Malta is the perfect Mediterranean island for a historic vacation. Despite such a fascinating past, history is not what attracts tourists to the area. The beaches have always been the calling card of St. Paul's Bay.

Malta's airport, Malta International, is not too far from anywhere on the island given its size, making it easy to reach St. Paul's Bay. A taxi (Malta uses Bolt or Uber) takes around 30 minutes, and Malta Public Transport's Airport Direct bus service runs from the airport directly through Bugibba and Xemxija.