The Best Destinations In The World For A Stress-Free Wellness Vacation, According To Reviews
Traveling offers a much-needed escape from the chaos of daily life, and finding the perfect wellness getaway to revitalize requires a discerning eye. Those seeking rest and relaxation have their pick of thousands of properties, each offering a combination of serenity, rejuvenation, and even a little bit of adventure if you're so inclined.
Take the opportunity to unwind lakeside in a tranquil German resort community or hike Europe's largest high-alpine meadow for its crisp air. Maybe it's an elegant wellness retreat in the French countryside or the exotic allure of Morocco's rich culture that appeals to you. You could even lose yourself in the sprawling American Southwest desert. No matter your preference, you'll discover how much your environment can influence your inner peace.
While selecting the perfect spot can be a journey unto itself, we've aimed to simplify the process by scouring travel review sites and blogs to narrow the list to 12 calming locations. In some of the world's most peaceful corners, these places offer activities, treatments, and amenities strictly focused on your well-being. From Asia and Africa to Europe and the Americas, these hotels and resorts offer a combination of local charm and natural beauty — just what you need to feel restored and centered.
Kalapa Resort and Yoga Retreat, Bali
If seclusion is key to finding refuge, you'll discover it at this lush Canggu resort that earns praise for its solitude and ambiance. Balinese jungles are legendary, and the Kalapa Resort and Yoga Retreat is virtually enveloped by the area's dense foliage and rice paddies. The serene property is designed with rustic villas and warm bungalows blending seamlessly with the tropical surroundings.
The accommodations alone promise true rest and relaxation, with features like rustic décor and breathtaking views of the leafy environs. Moksa, for instance, features an outdoor private pool and tub with stunning river views. Some Kalapa lodgings have indoor and outdoor bathrooms with exquisite natural scenery; there's no risk of a privacy breach as the accommodations are well concealed by nature. The Stoked to Travel blog describes the villas: "... so gorgeous, each adorned with Balinese or Javanese art or sculptures."
Guests have the choice to enjoy pampering treatments either in the room or at the spa. Inspired by ancient Balinese Hindu teachings, which stress the importance of balance, services include body scrubs, reflexology, and traditional Balinese massages. Between these welcome escapes from reality and the sheer ambiance of the property, the resort earns outstanding reviews. A visitor shared on booking.com, "This place is like a temple, it feels so safe and quiet and close to nature."
Ananda in the Himalayas, India
Spa lovers may recognize Ananda in the Himalayas for its acclaim. The wellness destination has drawn luminaries like Oprah Winfrey and King Charles. High-profile clientele aside, there's another reason for the resort's star power: It truly captures the essence of rejuvenation and serenity. Everything here is intentionally curated with peace in mind, from stately rooms bathed in tasteful creams and warm golds to exquisite restaurants filled with antique furnishings and portraits of Indian royalty.
Visitors report that Ananda's therapeutic spa services set the destination apart. The resort is located in Rishikesh, dubbed the "yoga capital of the world" by CNN for its vast number of yoga centers. Dr. Chandan M.C., a senior Ayurveda physician and surgeon at the property, tells Vogue Arabia, "The five wellness pillars of Ananda — diet, exercise, sleep, stress management, and emotional [well-being] — remain at the core of the retreat. It's all interlinked to achieve better well-being." Beyond expert-led yoga and meditation sessions, Ananda offers a selection of Ayurvedic treatments.
Even the menus are carefully curated to meet the needs of each guest. The blog Tamarind Global explained, "They completely avoided artificial salts, colors, flavors, or any preservatives." The experience is so immersive that guests say they leave completely renewed. In a review on Luxury Launches, a past visitor writes about their experience: "... my senses feel aligned and my body, spirit and mind feel nourished in equal measure. After seven days of regal indulgence, I feel completely reborn and spoilt to the core."
Glass House Retreat, England
An airy property nestled in the Essex hills, Glass House Retreat is fresh and modern. That's clear at every turn, from the bright rooms with muted colors to the mostly white-washed spa. At the former, treatments are designed to relieve stress, refresh the mind and body, bring focus through movement, and support clarity — all while connecting guests to the wonders of Mother Nature's most impressive gifts.
Even the least outdoorsy types may find solace outside here. The freshwater, natural swimming pond shimmers in the sunshine, providing an inviting spot for a quick morning swim or a relaxing float at the end of the day. Guests can also step into the geodesic dome and engage in mindfulness practices while relaxing on plush beanbags. A Finnish sauna beckons you to inhale, exhale, and simply disconnect temporarily from the world. For those who favor a colder environment, there's a cryotherapy chamber.
Spa treatments here are indulgently comprehensive, and you will feel revitalized. "I usually struggle to relax during a massage but during this one I felt like I was able to relax instantly, and although it was only 25 minutes it felt a lot longer because I was able to fully enjoy the experience," Jessica O'Donnell wrote for Women's Health. One Tripadvisor reviewer shared, "From meditation to cryotherapy to reiki to the delicious food, there is absolutely something for everyone." Who knows, you might even experience an exotic island spa treatment.
Relais & Châteaux Spa Hotel Jagdhof, Austria
Situated just 30 minutes by car from Innsbruck, the capital of Tyrol, the old-world Jagdhof brims with the hallmarks of traditional design. Cascades of colorful flowers spill from window boxes, while elements like wooden accents and earthy colors establish a calming, alpine atmosphere. But there are extra touches that lend the retreat an even more significant sense of serenity. For instance, treatment rooms emit country-fresh pine notes and offer 20 spa packages that promise to leave guests refreshed.
Jagdhof highlights aquatic treatments here. "Fountain of Youth," for example, provides a hydrotherapeutic treatment to relieve tension. Similarly, options like water meditation, herbal baths, and indoor and outdoor swims provide guests with a chance to cool off and unwind. Beyond that is a saltwater grotto, where salt infuses the air. Alex Eingorn, who co-manages Breathe Salt Room, explains to Town & Country, "Since salt is a natural antiseptic and a disinfectant, halotherapy is very effective in treating, and preventing many respiratory illnesses."
Offering views of the magnificent Stubai Alps, the property earns consistent rave reviews for its cozy ambiance and varied spa menu. Travel blog Mrs. O Around the World commended the private spa suite option. "You can get champagne or wine or whatever you would like from the mini bar, you can book treatments there ... enjoy the swings, a bath, a steam or sauna."
Amangiri, USA
Those seeking a real escape may find what they need at Amangiri (meaning "peaceful mountain" in Sanskrit). A geological paradise of red-rock terrain and desert landscapes, this Southwestern retreat offers visitors the opportunity to explore everything from ancient rock formations to ruddy sandstone mesas. The surrounding canyons seem vast — and indeed, the entire property feels profoundly expansive, sprawling across 900 acres.
Travelers who've indulged in the full experience report that Amangiri lives up to its name. Offering views of the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, the property exudes endless calm. Nature is the star of the show here, evident in the simple, earth-toned rooms that face the mountains. Adjacent patios with fire pits provide unfiltered views of the desert, displaying the oasis in all its natural beauty.
The 25,000-square-foot spa offers spectacular views of the isolated Canyon Point and a menu of therapeutic thermal treatments in a plunge pool and heated step pool. Guests can also enjoy yoga on the rocks, go on a mindfulness trek through the desert, or discover the wonders of floating meditation in warm water. A reviewer on Love, Sara Faye, shared that the resort exceeded expectations. "I may be biased because I love that minimal aesthetic, but the resort was ridiculously stunning. From our room, to the walkways, to the spa amenities, it was like our own little paradise."
Palazzo di Varignana, Italy
May through June is the best time to vacation in Italy, and if you're in the boot during this time, visit Palazzo di Varignana. With picturesque gardens, luxe villas, and views of the Bolognese hills in the distance, the resort is a nature-inspired wellness getaway. Its well-being programs focus on sleep, nutrition, and de-stressing. The resort exudes a certain old-world quality, consisting largely of ancient buildings, farmhouses, and formerly-neglected lands. All were meticulously restored, resulting in a lavish yet secluded estate where wellness takes center stage.
If the carefully landscaped gardens and the restored olive trees don't relax you right away, the pampering services at the Varsana SPA almost certainly will. Treatments are enriched with ingredients sourced on-site, like pomegranate and extra virgin olive oil, and there's a uniqueness about many offerings that may be difficult to find elsewhere. "Never before have we enjoyed massages on massage tables the floated like warm water ... it was an incredibly relaxing experience (and we get lots of massages!)," a Tripadvisor reviewer shared.
Guests have access to seven outdoor pools, a couple of which offer pristine views of the rolling greens. For those who seek a bit of gastronomic therapy, a spate of restaurants ranging from casual to ornate offer farm-to-table menus. Vicki Power of The Week summed up the full experience succinctly: "The tranquility and luxury of this elegant resort had exerted its calm on me. Call it the Varignana effect."
Evian Resort, France
Nested on the shores of Lake Geneva, the Evian Resort offers a luxurious wellness experience rooted in natural purity. Within the circa-1909 Hôtel Royal, the spa champions the healing properties of Evian's famed mineral water. Naturally, thermal wellness is at the heart of this luxe resort, featuring an indoor hydrotherapy pool, an outdoor infinity pool with lake views, a sauna, and a hammam. The spa's signature services all incorporate its iconic mineral-rich water.
Blogger Bella Zofia loved her Warm Himalayan Salt Pouch Massage: "It is massage with a perfect balance between manual massage and movements with the salt pochons. Relaxing and detoxifying. It left me relaxed, yet energized." All treatments are categorized using dimension concepts. For example, the Celestial Dimension focuses on centering oneself and unburdening the mind. Mineral Dimension is all about cleansing the body to strengthen it. Precious Dimension offers anti-aging treatments to maintain youthfulness. Lastly, Vitality Dimension treatments bring revitalization to guests through in-house health products.
The spa also offers personalized wellness programs tailored to guests' individual needs. For those who want to indulge, a variety of seasonal activities, including paddle yoga, sailing, and hiking, are available. Understated yet contemporary rooms, along with an array of bars and restaurants offering farm-fresh ingredients, contribute to a relaxing stay.
COMO Shambhala Estate, Indonesia
The serene COMO Shambhala Estate is a Balinese forest resort entirely dedicated to wellness. Perched at the edge of the Ayung River, the secluded sanctuary embodies the essence of being one with nature. It's a fitting location for the property, whose name translates to "peace" in Sanskrit. Offering a comprehensive approach to mind and body improvement, the retreat's flower baths, oxygen therapies, massages, and Ayurvedic programs promote relaxation and renewal.
Visitors rave about everything from bespoke packages to spa facilities to thoughtfully appointed rooms that feel like little hideaways nestled deep in the trees. With options like open-air living spaces, private pools, and canopied beds, the spaces boast a warm and inviting quality. Blogger Jakarta Potato extolled the wonders of a shower room with a built-in sauna. "Honestly, all these options made the bathing experience here phenomenal — definitely amongst the best I've had anywhere in the world!"
Guests also have the opportunity to fit a workout into the schedule, whether at the gym or in a spring water pool — or even by booking one of the estate's land adventures. Enjoy a guided tour of the estate, for example, or an epic nine-hour adventure in the Sambangan Village. Then, indulge in some fresh juice at the Kudus House restaurant or dig into nutritious seafood while dining on the patio at the contemporary Glow eatery.
Royal Mansour Marrakech, Morocco
For those who wish to live like royalty, this wellness hotel offers it in spades. The Royal Mansour Marrakech is dramatic and elegant, with traditionally furnished riads sprawled over the grounds. Guests report that the spa is decadent, complete with nourishing treatments and upscale ambiance. Those who appreciate beautiful architecture will surely find it on these grounds dotted with eye-catching colors, patterns, and textures — all hallmarks of traditional Moroccan design.
Each riad is obviously ornate. Warm, decorative lighting casts a soft glow over bedrooms, while lavish drapes and intricately carved doors add to the ambiance. Traditional artwork, silk-wrapped cushions, and open-air patios lend an added sense of splendor to the accommodations. When guests aren't relaxing in their rooms, the fragrant spa clad in soothing white offers added respite. The space is airy and light, while an indoor pool housed in an atrium provides calming garden views. The hammam is the real draw, as guests can engage in steam baths, body wraps, and floral treatments in complete solitude. The blog Postcards by Hannah captured the essence of the space: "... the spa, possibly the most iconic in the city. Designed to feed your senses but not overwhelm." A Redditor wrote on r/FATTravel: "Royal Mansour is a stunning work of art."
SHA Wellness Clinic, Mexico
For those whose stress requires extra attention, the SHA Wellness Clinic offers treatments to reduce unease and boost energy. The sleek and contemporary rooms offer views of Costa Mujeres beaches, bringing about an enhanced sense of tranquility. A menu of transformative services extends well beyond expected options like facials and massages. First-time guests are required to partake in a health program — and it hardly feels like a chore, given indulgent options for rebalancing, aging well, detoxifying, and weight support.
The med-spa has a slightly clinical quality about it, but that works in its favor. There's meticulous attention put into every service, many of which are so progressive that you're unlikely to find them on menus elsewhere. Treatments are varied and meet the preferences of guests staying in the 100-bedroom property. Doctors stay connected during your stay — but there's nothing overly stark about the rooms, which are bright, airy, and nature-facing.
Holistic well-being is the cornerstone of virtually every detail. Guests can take a dip in the infinity pool, enjoy panoramic sea views from balconies, and break a sweat while watching frolicking beachgoers. Nutrition, too, is central to the experience, as practitioners perform a thorough review of your health history before prescribing a diet accompanied by supplements. Traditional Chinese medicine specialist Philippa Harvey told Travel + Leisure, "I like people going back with self-knowledge, but also with the fact their health is in their own hands." While in Mexico, visit Riu Dunamar for more relaxation at all-inclusive hotels.
Althoff Seehotel Überfahrt, Germany
The modern wellness experience is unsurprisingly rooted in one of the most fundamental of all concepts: the storied wisdom of the four elements. These are the hallmarks of the Althoff Seehotel Überfahrt experience, where visitors find balance via the interplay of fire, water, earth, and air. The treatments at the resort's 4 Elements Spa by Althoff follow this concept, with signature treatments provided in warmly lit rooms, some offering nature views. There are also indoor and outdoor pools, a gym, and a sauna, so guests can enjoy invigorating workouts and well-deserved downtime in equal measure.
Equally enchanting are the rooms; one Tripadvisor reviewer was upgraded to a "two level suite with a balcony on the lake and a fourth level terrace overlooking the Alps [sic]." Simply decorated in neutral, nature-influenced tones, all accommodations feature bathrooms decorated with "starry skies" created with Swarovski crystals. Menus at the five restaurants feature everything from handcrafted cocktails to exquisite Italian fare. Guests can retreat to one of the hotel's three lounges at any time, whether to relax by the fireplace or browse the in-house library.
Arctic TreeHouse Hotel, Finland
The adventurous traveler will feel at home in the Arctic Treehouse Hotel — but neither will those who would rather stay comfortably nestled in a blanket. The hideout offers unfettered views of the Finnish countryside and is completely steeped in nature. You can't escape it, as rooms and cabins are fitted with windows offering no less than panoramic views of the surrounding pine trees and snowy peaks.
Blogger Ruth Crilly stated, "And it's those huge windows that make this the hotel to stay at; basically the whole end of the long room is glass, meaning that your entire view is of snowy forest. It's absolutely beautiful." A Tripadvisor reviewer concurred, sharing, "Waking up every morning with a beautiful view of wonderful forestry and Finnish skyline was unforgettable."
Wellness offerings here are distinct: There's an aromatic Lappish sauna ideal for those seeking a bit of detoxification and purification. All guests have access to guided mindfulness walks and evening Nordic treks that build up a bit of adrenaline while allowing you to commune with nature. Guests can also learn about forest bathing, a technique designed to alleviate stress in the quiet solitude of the woodland. Dining, too, is rooted in nature's gifts. Ingredients are fresh and local, including reindeer, perch, wine, and fresh vegetables.
Methodology
Selecting only a handful of wellness-designed global destinations is challenging. To narrow down the vast list, we researched travel blogs, review sites, and ranking lists. Those findings were reduced to that which offered a comprehensive menu of services revolving around health, stress relief, mindfulness, and overall wellbeing. The selected properties are located all over the world, and most have unique features that set them apart from ordinary spa hotels.