Fiji's 12 Best Walks And Hiking Trails, According To Travelers

Located in the southeast of the island of Viti Levu, close to Suva (Fiji's capital), Colo-I-Suva Forest Park allows visitors to explore a rainforest environment. There are trails around this pocket of greenery, and some bring travelers to the reserve's many waterfalls. For serious trekkers who want the kinds of trails that are only for experienced hikers, the walks there will feel easy. There are about 4.3 miles of marked trails and less obvious tracks that wind through the bush for the more intrepid adventurers. After a session of hiking, visitors can cool off in the pools dotted around the terrain. If you've still got some energy, you could look out for the rope swings and use them to plunge into the clear shallows of Waisila Creek.

The park is also a good choice for birdwatchers thanks to the variety (and numbers) of avian inhabitants, including spotted fantails and scarlet robins. "The trail to the pools and waterfalls (we went down to the lower falls area) will not be as easy as you may think and we recommend sneakers or hiking boots," explains a Tripadvisor contributor. "The water was extremely refreshing," they say, "amazingly enjoyable and a not-to-be-missed experience." However, travelers should also be careful when visiting this park. A U.S. Department of State advisory notes that crime occurs on the trails, with robbers grabbing bags, purses, and phones in areas where foreign visitors are known to be present.