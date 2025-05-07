America's Best Honeymoon Destination For 2025 Is A Sun-Soaked, Passion-Filled City In The South

Although the Caribbean Island Saint Lucia remains the number one honeymoon destination in the world, as of 2025, it may be out of some couples' price range. However, couples can still enjoy a sun-soaked, beach honeymoon while remaining in the U.S. According to research, Miami Beach, Florida, is the most popular domestic honeymoon destination for 2025. The rankings were compiled using several key factors, such as affordability, honeymoon attractions, and romantic appeal. Miami Beach was one of three Floridian cities to rank in the Top 15, proving that the overall state is a big attraction for honeymooners. However, Miami Beach ranked above all others for its combination of numerous romantic hotels, restaurants, and couples-friendly attractions.

Located in the popular South Florida metropolitan area and part of Miami-Dade County, Miami Beach has long been one of Florida's most popular tourist cities (and also a great spot for a quick workation). The city's iconic South Beach, which has attracted celebrities and spring breakers for decades, is a vibrant hub of art, music, sandy beaches, and more. However, there is so much more to the city than South Beach, including exciting outdoor adventures, 5-star luxury resorts, cultural experiences, historical districts, and more. It makes perfect sense why the city is such a popular honeymoon destination.