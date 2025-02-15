A Premier Spot On Miami Beach Is A Hidden Movie Lovers' Paradise Mixing Classics And Indie Gems

South Florida's crown jewel, Miami, is a fun-filled paradise filled with beaches, parks, and art. Adding even more vibrancy to the colorful metropolis, Miami Beach enjoys a smattering of arthouse cinemas, and Miami Beach Cinematheque stands out with its extensive archive of films that would intrigue movie lovers of all stripes. The collection spans over 100 years of indie, foreign, and arthouse films, from the 1880s to the 1990s, and runs the gamut from classic directors and films to the avant-garde and obscure titles. The movie house draws from cinemas around the globe, so whether you want to see an iconic movie by U.K.-born "Master of Suspense" Alfred Hitchcock or a good old-fashioned samurai film by Akira Kurosawa, the Cinematheque pretty much has it all. Aside from the films shown at the theater, it also serves as an educational space and features a small library that's filled with books, images, and other cinema tokens of the past.

Tucked away in a nine-story historic building on Washington Avenue, this hidden gem is a lofty Spanish Colonial Revival-style structure that used to serve as City Hall. It rises well above the other buildings on the block, signaling that the theater provides a world-class, premier experience.