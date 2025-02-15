A Premier Spot On Miami Beach Is A Hidden Movie Lovers' Paradise Mixing Classics And Indie Gems
South Florida's crown jewel, Miami, is a fun-filled paradise filled with beaches, parks, and art. Adding even more vibrancy to the colorful metropolis, Miami Beach enjoys a smattering of arthouse cinemas, and Miami Beach Cinematheque stands out with its extensive archive of films that would intrigue movie lovers of all stripes. The collection spans over 100 years of indie, foreign, and arthouse films, from the 1880s to the 1990s, and runs the gamut from classic directors and films to the avant-garde and obscure titles. The movie house draws from cinemas around the globe, so whether you want to see an iconic movie by U.K.-born "Master of Suspense" Alfred Hitchcock or a good old-fashioned samurai film by Akira Kurosawa, the Cinematheque pretty much has it all. Aside from the films shown at the theater, it also serves as an educational space and features a small library that's filled with books, images, and other cinema tokens of the past.
Tucked away in a nine-story historic building on Washington Avenue, this hidden gem is a lofty Spanish Colonial Revival-style structure that used to serve as City Hall. It rises well above the other buildings on the block, signaling that the theater provides a world-class, premier experience.
Experience everything Miami Beach Cinematheque has to offer
Although the theater has great respect for legendary films of the past, it also screens contemporary films, including major awards contenders. The cinema only has one screen and usually offers evening shows during the week and multiple screenings throughout the afternoon and evenings on the weekends. Fresh popcorn, snacks, beer, and wine are served at the lobby cafe, and from there, it's through to the small, high-ceiling screening room, where about 50 red velvet seats are well-placed beneath warm lighting and giant movie posters, creating the feeling you are about to share an intimate secret with a room full of strangers.
The theater has served the community by hosting screenings as part of events like the Miami Film Festival. The cinema also hosts a film program named Lift Every Voice, which celebrates unsung stories from various American communities, such as people of color and the Caribbean diaspora. The Cinematheque also hosts talks on occasion and is home to the Miami Beach Film Society. The theater is now being run by O Cinema, and memberships are available for purchase to ensure that the theater remains a keystone element of the community.
Getting there and parking
Although the theater is hidden, it's hardly out of the way. It's about a 15-minute drive from scenic open-air Bayside Marketplace and just a few blocks west of the section of Ocean Drive that borders Lummus Park. You won't be able to miss the tall building between 11th and 12th Streets on Washington Avenue, which is also home to Espanola Way, a lively strip of restaurants, shops, and street-side cafes.
There is parking in the Miami Beach garage right around the corner on 12th Street, or if you're taking public transit, the number 100 bus stops just a few minutes from the door. Once you step through the venue's grand doors, you'll forget about the hustle and bustle of South Beach's boisterous streets, take a break from the thriving party city bursting with clubs and nightlife, and fall immediately in love with this classy movie paradise.