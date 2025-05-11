Rick Steves Says This Central American Destination Is Where Even A 'Workaholic' Can Unplug For Vacation Mode

Travel writer Rick Steves knows a lot about a lot of things, including how to handle culture shock and how to avoid getting pickpocketed, but the one thing he doesn't know very well is how to rest and unplug. His motto is "Keep On Travelin'" (and he even sells a T-shirt with the phrase), but although his show "Rick Steves' Europe" often portrays him leisurely rambling through quaint European cities, eating and chatting away, Steves is always on his grind. It takes a lot of work to run his companies, film television shows, guide tours, write books, and do actual traveling. The New York Times reported in 2019 that while Steves was on an intense 34-day speaking tour, he never spent downtime exploring his new environments or relaxing with locals or friends. Instead, he'd be up late working by himself, head bent over a computer, completely immersed in work. In 2020, Steves admitted to GQ that he is "a joyful workaholic" and that it had been a challenge to slow down during the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's a big adjustment for me to get away from my addiction to being productive every day," he said.

In 2009, Steves did find himself on vacation with his family, and it turned him on to a destination he normally doesn't visit: Costa Rica. As he shared on his website, even a workaholic like Steves was able to kick back in Costa Rica, and with good reason — the country's motto is "pura vida," which literally translates to "pure life" in English, and the philosophy infuses the culture with an energy that's relaxed, peace-loving, life-loving, and freeing.