Google Maps' Game-Changing Hack Eliminates The Struggle Of Climbing Stairs With Your Suitcase

There is a lot that goes into planning a great vacation. While worrying about getting to the airport on time, pre-booking tickets for sites, and picking the right hotel, you may not even consider how far you have to walk with your suitcase when you actually get to your destination. That can be rough enough on flat ground, but if you have to haul your bag up stairs, you may end up with sore arms or even an injury. However, there is a great Google Maps hack that can eliminate that particular struggle.

In an Instagram post from @globalroamerz, we learn that there is a way to find a walking route without stairs. First, put your starting location and your destination in Google Maps, and choose the walking option. Underneath you'll see the time it will take as well as the elevation gain. If it's high, it may mean stairs are on your route. To get around that, click the three horizontal dots next to where you put in your starting location, then click "options." A box will come up with "trip options." Select "wheelchair accessible," and you'll get a new route that avoids stairs. You can check out the Instagram post about it below.