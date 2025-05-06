Google Maps' Game-Changing Hack Eliminates The Struggle Of Climbing Stairs With Your Suitcase
There is a lot that goes into planning a great vacation. While worrying about getting to the airport on time, pre-booking tickets for sites, and picking the right hotel, you may not even consider how far you have to walk with your suitcase when you actually get to your destination. That can be rough enough on flat ground, but if you have to haul your bag up stairs, you may end up with sore arms or even an injury. However, there is a great Google Maps hack that can eliminate that particular struggle.
In an Instagram post from @globalroamerz, we learn that there is a way to find a walking route without stairs. First, put your starting location and your destination in Google Maps, and choose the walking option. Underneath you'll see the time it will take as well as the elevation gain. If it's high, it may mean stairs are on your route. To get around that, click the three horizontal dots next to where you put in your starting location, then click "options." A box will come up with "trip options." Select "wheelchair accessible," and you'll get a new route that avoids stairs. You can check out the Instagram post about it below.
All about the accessible options in Google Maps that can help you avoid stairs
Google has a number of really helpful features for vacation planning. Aside from using Google Maps to calculate your travel distances in cars and between cities, you can navigate an unfamiliar airport by zooming in and getting a detailed layout. However, the option to make your route as accessible as possible for people with mobility issues may be the most helpful of all. In 2018, it added the option to find wheelchair-accessible routes on public transit. You access that the same way as the hack, but use the public transportation option rather than the walking option. In 2024, the wheelchair-accessible walking paths were added. In addition, you can give feedback in the app about whether a site or route is accessible.
This is a really great way to find the perfect route to use while carrying a suitcase, but it goes beyond that. You may be traveling with someone who can't use or navigate stairs, or you may twist an ankle while hiking and need to find a new route for later sightseeing. You may simply be tired from wandering the city all day long and need an easier route to get back to your hotel. In addition, the feature can also help keep people traveling into their golden years. In fact, science says that travel can be the best secret weapon for longevity. Give this Google Maps app a shot and get out there to see the world.