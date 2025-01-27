Travel May Be Your Best Secret Weapon For Longevity, Science Says

We're all aging, and one day, each of us will be in our golden years if things go well. How we use that time may help us live longer and better, which may very well include travel, according to research. A 2024 study published in the Journal of Travel Research, entitled "The Principle of Entropy Increase: A Novel View of How Tourism Influences Human Health," suggests that being engaged with new people and new experiences, and the physical movement that can go along with travel, may help people maintain a "low-entropy state." Entropy is a term in physics that, put simply, is the movement of matter from a state of order to one of disorder, which can be a metaphor for aging. Basically, traveling to new places, meeting new people, and increased physical movement may help us live longer and feel better.

The lead researcher, Fengli Hu, told Outside, "Many people are looking for a way to keep young and healthy, and travel can be a cost-effective way to improve their physical and mental health and slow down the aging process." You may be confused by the "cost-effective" part of that statement, as travel can be expensive. However, it's not the specific destination that keeps you young but rather engaging in new experiences. That means you could simply be visiting a new town, going to an area of your own city where there may be a language barrier to overcome (meaning you're learning something new), or planning a meaningful staycation to relax and learn more about the place you live.