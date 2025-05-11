Italy's Most Beautiful Beach For 2025 Is A Crystal-Clear Slice Of Paradise With Sea Turtles And Cliffs

Beaches, right? You've got some sand, some sun, some sweat, some surf, and some salty water. But if you happen to be on Spiaggia dei Conigli — literally, "Rabbit Beach" in Italian — that salty water is going to be ultra-clear and ultra-blue to the point of radiant. This is a big reason why the Sicilian beach made Tripadvisor's top five European beaches for 2025, and the number one beach in Italy. This is quite a feat considering that Italy is a country teeming with beautiful beaches, particularly in the south. Also, Spiaggia dei Conigli has uniqely cool, straited cliffs and seasonal sea turtles, to boot.

But even though Spiaggia dei Conigli is Italian, it's not anywhere near Italy. The beach is located on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, one of the three Pelagie islands south of Sicily, past Malta and directly east of Tunisia. That's roughly the region of Pantelleria, another Mediterranean island sandwiched between Sicily and Africa. Lampedusa, however, is only 8 square miles in size and has a tiny population of 6,000 people. Given its micro size and hard-to-reach location, it speaks to Spiaggia dei Conigli's beauty that it's come to prominence as one of Europe's most admired beaches.

Much of the enjoyment of Spiaggia dei Conigli comes from doing typical lounging and tanning beach stuff. But in addition to enjoying Spiaggia dei Conigli's shockingly clear, turquoise waves and fine, white sand, visitors can admire the area's rugged cliff formations speckled by low, tough vegetation. And if you go towards the end of summer, you'll have a chance to see baby sea turtles break out of their shells and scuttle to the ocean.