Situated Between Europe And Africa Is A Secret Mediterranean Island In Italy With Endless Blue Waters
Italy is well known as one of the most visited countries in the world. One of the biggest draws of the Southern European nation is its amazing food and plethora of breathtaking waterfronts, which many would argue are best experienced on one of the 450 Italian islands scattered across the Mediterranean and Adriatic seas. Those looking for a coastal getaway might be tempted to book a trip to see the world-renowned beaches of Sicily or the seaside paradise of Sardinia's largest city, but there's another island destination that deserves closer consideration: Pantelleria, often called "the black pearl of the Mediterranean."
Surrounded by clear blue waters, Pantelleria is a small volcanic island nestled right in between Europe and Africa, just 77 nautical miles southwest of Sicily (about a two-and-a-half-hour ferry ride) and 85 nautical miles east of the Tunisian coast. The influence of both continents is felt throughout Pantelleria, where locals predominantly speak Pantìscu (an Arabic-inflected version of the Sicilian dialect), eat couscous with fresh fish and fried vegetables, and live in North African-inspired bungalows known as dammusi. Frequently lauded as one of the most beautiful lesser-known Italian islands, Pantelleria is beloved for its stunning rocky coastline, relaxing thermal springs, and one-of-a-kind natural landscape. However, due to its narrow and rugged roads, lack of sandy beaches, and intense winds that famously disrupt air traffic, travelers hoping to visit Pantelleria should prepare for a slow-paced, off the beaten path vacation. This is the perfect spot for those craving a relatively secret and unknown paradise.
Take a swim along Pantelleria's unique volcanic coast
Despite the notable lack of sand, locals and tourists on Pantelleria are hardly deterred by the island's rough coastline, which was formed by a mostly underwater volcanic complex. Instead, folks enjoy the turquoise waters of the Mediterranean from scenic locales like Balata dei Turchi, a rocky beach surrounded by nearly 1000-foot-high cliffs. Gaining its name from the Arabic word "balat," meaning flat, this popular swimming and snorkeling enclave is located in the southern part of the island and can only be accessed by a small steep road.
Those seeking pure relaxation, however, should visit the transcendent Specchio di Venere (or Mirror of Venus), a vibrant thermal spring located in the mouth of a volcanic crater. With "water ranging from a milky blue at the edges to violet blue in the deep center," as one Tripadvisor reviewer described, this serene lake is considered to be one of the most beautiful spots on the island. Visit the lake to indulge in naturally heated waters that stay around 100 degrees Fahrenheit and slather yourself in the crater's mineral-rich mud to create your own outdoor spa experience. Even though Pantelleria has beautiful waters and fair weather year-round, the island experiences an off-season in the winter when tourism is slower. Because many shops and restaurants close during this season (and to take advantage of more frequent flights from mainland Italy), consider booking your island getaway for the summer months.
Stay in one of Pantelleria's famous dammusi homes
With a total area of only 32 square miles, the entirety of Pantelleria could fit into the Italian capital of Rome 15 times over. However, what the diminutive island lacks in size, it more than makes up for in character. A large part of Pantelleria's charm lies in its well-preserved dammusi, the whitewashed stone houses with domed ceilings from the Arabian era. The allure of these architectural marvels is well documented in Italian director Luca Guadagnino's 2015 film "A Bigger Splash," which takes place entirely on Pantelleria. In fact, the exact dammusi where the film was shot is available for rent. Complete with a private majolica tiled swimming pool, a rose garden, and captivating views of the sea, this secluded southern coast property is almost magical.
Pantelleria is also home to resilient agricultural traditions that have thrived for centuries despite the lack of fresh water on the island. For a full cultural immersion in the island's unique agrarian practices, book a stay at the luxurious Parco dei Sesi farm-hotel, located around 10 minutes from the Pantelleria airport. Considered to be one of the best farm stays in Europe, Parco dei Sesi offers elegant guest suites in renovated dammusi homes situated among groves of organic capers, olives, and oregano. There's also a home-style restaurant on the property, serving food made from locally grown produce as well as Pantelleria's famous passito wine.