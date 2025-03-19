Situated Between Europe And Africa Is A Secret Mediterranean Island In Italy With Endless Blue Waters

Italy is well known as one of the most visited countries in the world. One of the biggest draws of the Southern European nation is its amazing food and plethora of breathtaking waterfronts, which many would argue are best experienced on one of the 450 Italian islands scattered across the Mediterranean and Adriatic seas. Those looking for a coastal getaway might be tempted to book a trip to see the world-renowned beaches of Sicily or the seaside paradise of Sardinia's largest city, but there's another island destination that deserves closer consideration: Pantelleria, often called "the black pearl of the Mediterranean."

Surrounded by clear blue waters, Pantelleria is a small volcanic island nestled right in between Europe and Africa, just 77 nautical miles southwest of Sicily (about a two-and-a-half-hour ferry ride) and 85 nautical miles east of the Tunisian coast. The influence of both continents is felt throughout Pantelleria, where locals predominantly speak Pantìscu (an Arabic-inflected version of the Sicilian dialect), eat couscous with fresh fish and fried vegetables, and live in North African-inspired bungalows known as dammusi. Frequently lauded as one of the most beautiful lesser-known Italian islands, Pantelleria is beloved for its stunning rocky coastline, relaxing thermal springs, and one-of-a-kind natural landscape. However, due to its narrow and rugged roads, lack of sandy beaches, and intense winds that famously disrupt air traffic, travelers hoping to visit Pantelleria should prepare for a slow-paced, off the beaten path vacation. This is the perfect spot for those craving a relatively secret and unknown paradise.