One Of America's Largest And Best Playgrounds Is A World-Class, Free Waterfront Wonderland In Tulsa
As a lifelong Tulsan who has traveled all over the United States, I've got a long and ever-growing personal list of what makes my hometown — a vibrant mid-sized city nestled in the heart of Oklahoma's Green Country — special. And right there at the top next to our dynamic arts and music community, the Art Deco skyline, our historic drive-in along Route 66, and the diverse cultural tapestry that enriches our community is our city's outstanding parks system. Its crown jewel, the Gathering Place, a sprawling, 66.5-acre playground right on the east bank of the Arkansas River, was a favorite gathering spot long before it got a Disney-tier glow-up in 2018. A $350 million gift to our city donated by local billionaire philanthropist (and one of the genuinely nicest folks you'll ever meet) George Kaiser, the beautiful and free public park represents the largest-ever municipal park donation in the United States. And as someone who has spent years reporting on parks across the country, I've never seen its rival.
Part of Tulsa's RiverParks, an outstanding 26-mile park system with paved trails stretching from one end of the city to the other on both sides of the Arkansas, the Gathering Place is home to playground equipment that feels generated from Peter Pan's wildest imagination. The massive park features two stages including a large lawn where my family watched The Roots play for free at the park's grand opening, many winding trails and nature walks, both rotating and permanent art installations, cultural events, and so much more. And with our fairly moderate weather (tornado season notwithstanding), the Gathering Place is a favorite destination for Tulsans throughout the year.
Tulsa's riverfront is a vibrant destination in the city
The city-bound banks of the Arkansas are the perfect location for the Gathering Place. A favorite hangout for Tulsans, if not the beating heart of our city, the river is home to so much of our cultural life. Each July, 80,000 or so Tulsans fill its banks on both sides to watch the city's fireworks display, arguably making it one of the best places to celebrate the Fourth of July. There's also our three-day bike festival, Tulsa Tough, and the thousands of motorcyclists that run their bikes down Riverside Drive each year for the annual Toy Run. And come October, the River West Festival Park is home to one of the largest Oktoberfests in the United States, an event chosen as the nation's best in USA Today's 2024 Readers' Choice Awards.
My own family has spent countless summer evenings basking in the magic of the east river bank, stretched out on a blanket watching local musicians play. At various life stages we might have been there with our dogs, a carful of friends, or a little red wagon full of toddlers, but always surrounded by friendly folks — some on bikes, some on roller skates, some with a frosty pint in their hand. No matter what season of life we were in, it was always enchanting to be there among our fellow Tulsans, taking in the golden hour as the water came aglow with glittering neon peaches, mangos, and periwinkles. In creating the Gathering Place, Kaiser took everything that makes hanging at the river magical and gave Tulsans a place that's safe, inclusive, and completely free to spend time together.
The playground at the Gathering Place is like no other
It's difficult to truly capture the scope and wonder of the Gathering Place because the term "playground" really doesn't do it justice. The tall towers and swinging suspension bridges of the 5-acre Chapman Adventure Playground, for example, feel more like a movie set than playground equipment. Kids can crawl around through the charming pods of Fairyland, play pirates on a wooden sloop, or hop into a giant heron and down a magical slide. And then there are the long and steep thrill slides of Slide Vale or the many swings of Swing Hill.
What makes the playground truly stand out is its accessibility. It's built to be a place where everyone can have fun with seven realms designed for kids' different stages of development. There's Volcanoville, a play area full of soft, sloping ground and low-level equipment built to be safe for the little littles' wobbly adventures. You'll also find play areas meant for younger children and kids with mobility needs. In the summertime, families can cool off at Mist Mountain or Charlie's Water Mountain, a huge play area full of water toys. And at Peggy's Pond, guests ages 5 and up can hop in a kayak or pedal boat for free on a first-come, first-served basis. If communing with nature is more your thing, the Gathering Place won't disappoint. The park was designed to support the local wildlife population and is home to a wide range of flora and fauna from herons, bats, and turtles to our state bird, the scissor-tailed flycatcher.
When planning your visit, check out the events calendar first and plan to stop by the quirky Cabinet of Wonder and grab a coffee at Redbud Café. Bring sunscreen for our Oklahoma sun and have a magical time!