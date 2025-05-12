One Of America's Largest And Best Playgrounds Is A World-Class, Free Waterfront Wonderland In Tulsa

As a lifelong Tulsan who has traveled all over the United States, I've got a long and ever-growing personal list of what makes my hometown — a vibrant mid-sized city nestled in the heart of Oklahoma's Green Country — special. And right there at the top next to our dynamic arts and music community, the Art Deco skyline, our historic drive-in along Route 66, and the diverse cultural tapestry that enriches our community is our city's outstanding parks system. Its crown jewel, the Gathering Place, a sprawling, 66.5-acre playground right on the east bank of the Arkansas River, was a favorite gathering spot long before it got a Disney-tier glow-up in 2018. A $350 million gift to our city donated by local billionaire philanthropist (and one of the genuinely nicest folks you'll ever meet) George Kaiser, the beautiful and free public park represents the largest-ever municipal park donation in the United States. And as someone who has spent years reporting on parks across the country, I've never seen its rival.

Part of Tulsa's RiverParks, an outstanding 26-mile park system with paved trails stretching from one end of the city to the other on both sides of the Arkansas, the Gathering Place is home to playground equipment that feels generated from Peter Pan's wildest imagination. The massive park features two stages including a large lawn where my family watched The Roots play for free at the park's grand opening, many winding trails and nature walks, both rotating and permanent art installations, cultural events, and so much more. And with our fairly moderate weather (tornado season notwithstanding), the Gathering Place is a favorite destination for Tulsans throughout the year.