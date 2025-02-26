One Of The Most Iconic Drive-In Theaters In America Is A Historic Must-Visit Along Route 66

A highway so famous it's been sung about by countless musicians from Nat King Cole to The Rolling Stones, historic Route 66 has carried millions of Americans from Chicago to Los Angeles since its inauguration in 1926. Dozens of roadside attractions, midcentury relics, and underrated stops still line Route 66 to this day, standing as mementos to the thoroughfare's heyday in the mid-20th century.

For folks who missed out on the Route 66 Golden Age, a road trip to unique roadside America stops that include kitschy Route 66 destinations like Holbrook, Arizona's Wigwam Motel, and the Blue Whale of Catoosa, Oklahoma can feel like the next best thing to time traveling. And no trip down the Oklahoma stretch of this iconic route would be complete without an evening at Admiral Twin Drive-In, the historic drive-in theater that once played center stage in the Brat Pack-powered Francis Ford Coppola film "The Outsiders."

Situated right off Route 66 in the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma near a stretch of the Mother Road known for its historic signage, Admiral Twin has been a staple since 1951, with locals flocking to its two screens every weekend the theater is open, typically March through October. Drop by on any weekend during the season just before sundown, and you'll see dozens of cars lined up and down the street to check out a first-run double feature for less than the price of a regular evening movie ticket. Just don't forget to bring an FM radio and some comfy lawn chairs or blankets to chill out with.