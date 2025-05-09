This Mountainous Colorado State Park Boasts Incredible Recreation, Camping, And Diverse Wildlife

Cheyenne Mountain State Park is located less than 20 minutes south of America's "Olympic City" and one of the most underrated vacation spots, Colorado Springs. With 2,701 acres of camping, recreation, and preserved wilderness, this state park is a nature lover's paradise just a few minutes from Colorado's bustling urban areas. At the base of Cheyenne Mountain, the state park is accessed via Highway 115 in Colorado Springs.

This unique park is a perfect getaway for city dwellers based in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Denver. With 29 miles of hiking trails, over 25 miles of biking trails, and 12 miles dedicated to horseback, Cheyenne Mountain State Park has an activity for every skill level. The park has 61 year-round campsites, from full hookup to tent sites, and two ADA-accessible cabins in the Meadow Campground. Camping fees range from $21 for a campsite to $120 for a cabin, while daily vehicle passes to the park are between $10 and $12, and individual passes are $4.

At least 270 species of wildlife call Cheyenne Mountain State Park home, including American black bears, mule deer, coyotes, and over 200 bird species. The park is dedicated to preserving wildlife, while allowing visitors to safely interact with all of the beauty of Cheyenne Mountain. Whether you're seeking a tranquil escape from Colorado's urban cities or an unforgettable family vacation, Cheyenne Mountain State Park has plenty to offer.