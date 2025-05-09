This Mountainous Colorado State Park Boasts Incredible Recreation, Camping, And Diverse Wildlife
Cheyenne Mountain State Park is located less than 20 minutes south of America's "Olympic City" and one of the most underrated vacation spots, Colorado Springs. With 2,701 acres of camping, recreation, and preserved wilderness, this state park is a nature lover's paradise just a few minutes from Colorado's bustling urban areas. At the base of Cheyenne Mountain, the state park is accessed via Highway 115 in Colorado Springs.
This unique park is a perfect getaway for city dwellers based in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Denver. With 29 miles of hiking trails, over 25 miles of biking trails, and 12 miles dedicated to horseback, Cheyenne Mountain State Park has an activity for every skill level. The park has 61 year-round campsites, from full hookup to tent sites, and two ADA-accessible cabins in the Meadow Campground. Camping fees range from $21 for a campsite to $120 for a cabin, while daily vehicle passes to the park are between $10 and $12, and individual passes are $4.
At least 270 species of wildlife call Cheyenne Mountain State Park home, including American black bears, mule deer, coyotes, and over 200 bird species. The park is dedicated to preserving wildlife, while allowing visitors to safely interact with all of the beauty of Cheyenne Mountain. Whether you're seeking a tranquil escape from Colorado's urban cities or an unforgettable family vacation, Cheyenne Mountain State Park has plenty to offer.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park offers miles of trails and outdoor recreation
The 29 miles of multi-use trails are just the beginning of the outdoor recreation offered at Cheyenne Mountain State Park. The park gives visitors access to unique activities like archery, geocaching, biking, and more. In the southeast corner of the park, visitors can access static and 3D archery ranges, featuring 10- to 80-yard targets, along with an area with restrooms and picnic tables. Occasional archery events and classes are also available to the public.
All of the state park's trails are clearly marked with added GPS coordinates and well-maintained. The park's main trail system, the Dixon Trail System, offers over 17 miles of challenging round-trip hiking with a 3,000-foot elevation gain to the top of Cheyenne Mountain, though the park offers many easy and moderate trails to warm up on. If you opt to take on the Dixon Trail, be sure you're up to speed on what to do if you experience altitude sickness. Smaller trails that ease into the park's more challenging hikes include the 3.4-mile Sundance Loop or the 1.2-mile Zook Loop.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park offers recreation for hikers and outdoor enthusiasts of any skill and ability level. With accessibility in mind, the park offers visitors the option of renting four-wheeled Terrain Hoppers, which have a built-in 10-inch clearance and can climb up to 35% incline.Terrain Hoppers are available for rent on Fridays and Saturdays between Memorial Day Weekend and the first day of October.
The park features scenic camping and rich wildlife experiences
Camping at Cheyenne Mountain State Park is available year-round, with 50 full-service campsites and 10 tent sites. These sites are available in four distinct campgrounds within the park: The Meadows Campground, Raptor Glen Campground, Cobbler Grove Campground, and the Swift Puma Campground. All campgrounds feature RV sites, some with additional tent pads. Of the four, The Meadows and Raptor Glen are the only campgrounds with a restroom block on site.
The Meadows and Swift Puma campgrounds also offer tent sites. A central bathhouse is available near the campgrounds, but the Meadows campground is the only one with restrooms and the park's two ADA-accessible cabins. Reservations can be made on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website. For sites further away from the campground amenities, or when the camper services store is closed during the winter off-season, remember to pack some essential camping gear to enhance your vacation experience.
A stay at one of the park's campground sites will immerse you in the surrounding nature. Wildlife species like mule deer, turkeys, and even red-tailed foxes are regularly spotted in the area. Hundreds of species of birds have been identified in the park, especially during the spring migration period in May on any of the park's popular bird-watching trails. Camping in Cheyenne Mountain State Park is a one-of-a-kind spot to connect with nature and relax in the park's well-equipped campsites.