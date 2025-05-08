This Extra Item You Might Already Have Lets You Sleep Much Sounder While Camping

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's no secret that some people have a hard time sleeping while camping. After all, you're used to a mattress at home, and a mere sleeping bag between you and the cold, hard ground may not be the best way to get some shut-eye. Sure, you can purchase an expensive air mattress or other camping gear for a more comfortable night outdoors, but there is an item you probably already have at home that may help. That item is a yoga mat. Whether you do yoga or not, you may have one you use for other exercises to save your knees and back from the floor, and that's exactly how it can help when camping. Aside from the fact that it's going to cushion your body, it can also help keep moisture and cold from seeping into your sleeping bag. If you have a thick one, like the Amazon Basics ½ Inch Extra Thick Yoga Mat, it's even better. It can also help keep pesky rocks from bothering you all night.

That isn't the only household item you can use to help you get some sleep. If you have a pool, you likely have pool floats. They may be easier to blow up than a traditional air mattress, and they can cushion your body as well. (If you don't have one, you can pick up the Stonful 2-Pack Inflatable Pool Float Mat on Amazon.) If you happen to be backpacking into your campsite rather than driving, they're both easy to roll up (obviously, the float shouldn't be inflated when you do this) and strap to your pack.