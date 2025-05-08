This Extra Item You Might Already Have Lets You Sleep Much Sounder While Camping
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's no secret that some people have a hard time sleeping while camping. After all, you're used to a mattress at home, and a mere sleeping bag between you and the cold, hard ground may not be the best way to get some shut-eye. Sure, you can purchase an expensive air mattress or other camping gear for a more comfortable night outdoors, but there is an item you probably already have at home that may help. That item is a yoga mat. Whether you do yoga or not, you may have one you use for other exercises to save your knees and back from the floor, and that's exactly how it can help when camping. Aside from the fact that it's going to cushion your body, it can also help keep moisture and cold from seeping into your sleeping bag. If you have a thick one, like the Amazon Basics ½ Inch Extra Thick Yoga Mat, it's even better. It can also help keep pesky rocks from bothering you all night.
That isn't the only household item you can use to help you get some sleep. If you have a pool, you likely have pool floats. They may be easier to blow up than a traditional air mattress, and they can cushion your body as well. (If you don't have one, you can pick up the Stonful 2-Pack Inflatable Pool Float Mat on Amazon.) If you happen to be backpacking into your campsite rather than driving, they're both easy to roll up (obviously, the float shouldn't be inflated when you do this) and strap to your pack.
Making your night in a tent more comfortable with items you have at home
If it's going to be chilly outside, there is another item you may already have that can help. Take a reflective windshield cover to put over your yoga mat or float. It's another layer that can keep out some of the chill. It's worth trying these out beforehand in your own yard or on your floor to make sure they work for you. In addition, one person on Reddit's r/camping page recommended bringing your pillows from home if you have room, and an extra blanket or two that you can throw over your sleeping bag. (That's also helpful if you tend to get claustrophobic in a sleeping bag, as some people do.) If you do use a sleeping bag when camping, bring disposable hand warmers to make the inside more comfortable. (Also, this handy camping item is TSA-approved and perfect for chilly planes, so it's worth getting a bunch of them.) If you're someone who has trouble sleeping outside for long because the sun and the birds wake you up, pack your earplugs and eye mask.
It's a good idea to look at the temperature you generally sleep in and what the weather will be in the middle of the night where you're going. If it's really cold, you may want to try this unexpected kids' toy camping hack for a comfy tent — lining the base with foam playroom tiles. In addition, before you set up that tent, you should scan the ground for any small rocks that might dig in after a few hours. Finally, a white noise app can help disguise outdoor sounds, and you can play it through headphones like the Musicozy Bluetooth 5.4 Sleep Headphones on Amazon that are inside a soft headband. That way, other campers can enjoy the sound of crickets.