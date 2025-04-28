A Handy, TSA-Approved Camping Item Can Make Your Flight Experience Much More Comfortable

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are a lot of items to pack in your carry-on bag that can make your flight more bearable. The list includes things like an eye mask to get some sleep, noise-canceling headphones to shut out the screaming kid near you, and a portable water bottle to fill at the airport so you have a drink before the cart comes around. However, there is one TSA-approved camping item that you likely haven't thought of that can make your trip a cozier experience. Next time you're hopping on a flight, consider bringing hand warmers. We all know that planes can be chilly, and one reason is to help keep motion sickness symptoms at bay. Still, if you're someone who gets cold easily, the low temperature can be a nightmare. Hand warmers are the perfect way to heat up your personal space and help you relax.

Hand warmers come in several types, but the easiest to deal with are disposable ones like HotHands Hand Warmers on Amazon, which stay warm for up to 18 hours and take about 15 to 30 minutes to heat up. Most disposable hand warmers contain a group of chemicals, including iron, inside a small pouch. When the pouch is exposed to air, the iron oxidizes and warms up. Once the iron is all used up, it cools. (Put it in a sealable plastic baggie, removing as much air as you can if you want to use it for later before it's used up.) According to the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) website, you can safely bring these on a plane. However, it's always ultimately up to the TSA officer's discretion.