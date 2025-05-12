Orange County's Only Grove Of Redwoods Hides In A Unique California Park With Serene Lakeside Trails

Most dream about strolling among the world's tallest trees on a trip to the otherworldly Redwood National Park. Carbon Canyon Regional Park offers a similar experience, with natural wonder and recreation, and a unique blend of lakeside trails leading to Orange County's only grove of redwood trees. The 124-acre park, upstream from the Carbon Canyon Dam, includes scenic picnic areas, a four-acre lake, and many sports facilities support active lifestyles. It's the perfect one-day getaway for SoCal travelers looking for an oasis of calm.

The park's three-acre collection of 241 sequoias is the only chance to see the Golden State's signature redwoods outside their northern regional habitat. Planted in 1975 by a local bank, the towering 100-foot-tall trees provide deep shade from the intense California sun, creating a ten-degree temperature drop and an opportunity for comfortable relaxation. You can reach them via a 1.1-mile trail along Coyote Pass. The rest of Carbon Canyon has a worthwhile canopy, with pepper trees, eucalyptus, and Canary Island pines sprinkled throughout. Keep your ears peeled for woodpeckers along the way. If this encounter with sequoias creates a hunger for more, roam among them on Rockefeller Loop, an easy redwoods trail through a fairytale forest.

Plan to visit during the shoulder season, as the park can get a bit toasty during the summer. Seeing as it's California, you'll of course have to drive, taking one of several freeways to get there. Accommodations will cost in the $150 to $200 range per night for a chain hotel. Those looking for an educational outing can book a Ranger-led tour or group talk, available by appointment. Bring hiking boots, sunblock, and a camera. During your visit, keep your eyes open for poison oak, and don't feed the wildlife.