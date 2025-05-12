Orange County's Only Grove Of Redwoods Hides In A Unique California Park With Serene Lakeside Trails
Most dream about strolling among the world's tallest trees on a trip to the otherworldly Redwood National Park. Carbon Canyon Regional Park offers a similar experience, with natural wonder and recreation, and a unique blend of lakeside trails leading to Orange County's only grove of redwood trees. The 124-acre park, upstream from the Carbon Canyon Dam, includes scenic picnic areas, a four-acre lake, and many sports facilities support active lifestyles. It's the perfect one-day getaway for SoCal travelers looking for an oasis of calm.
The park's three-acre collection of 241 sequoias is the only chance to see the Golden State's signature redwoods outside their northern regional habitat. Planted in 1975 by a local bank, the towering 100-foot-tall trees provide deep shade from the intense California sun, creating a ten-degree temperature drop and an opportunity for comfortable relaxation. You can reach them via a 1.1-mile trail along Coyote Pass. The rest of Carbon Canyon has a worthwhile canopy, with pepper trees, eucalyptus, and Canary Island pines sprinkled throughout. Keep your ears peeled for woodpeckers along the way. If this encounter with sequoias creates a hunger for more, roam among them on Rockefeller Loop, an easy redwoods trail through a fairytale forest.
Plan to visit during the shoulder season, as the park can get a bit toasty during the summer. Seeing as it's California, you'll of course have to drive, taking one of several freeways to get there. Accommodations will cost in the $150 to $200 range per night for a chain hotel. Those looking for an educational outing can book a Ranger-led tour or group talk, available by appointment. Bring hiking boots, sunblock, and a camera. During your visit, keep your eyes open for poison oak, and don't feed the wildlife.
Big trees and plenty of sports at Carbon Canyon
Your visit (a day trip is enough) should naturally include a stop by the redwood grove. The dirt trail leading to the sequoias is well-marked and surrounded by walnut trees and shrubs. You'll know the trees are near as you reach mulch-covered soil. The signature temperature should be apparent as soon as you arrive. The benches below the trees offer respite and a calm place to take in the majestic foliage around you. If you need even more engrossing views, head to the southwestern corner of the grove. A path leading slightly out of the park offers a sweeping vista of the town of Brea, the redwood grove, and Carbon Canyon Dam.
Athletes will likely find something to facilitate a game of their favorite sport. The park's facilities include two ballfields, playgrounds, eight tennis courts, three volleyball courts, and plenty of outdoor recreation. The park's lake also has two fishing piers, perfect for dangling your feet as you wait for a bite on your line. Once you've worked up an appetite, head to the park's picnic area, some of which are fitted with shelters. Feel free to travel and eat with a big group, too. The area's reservable shelters can, in some cases, fit up to 200 people. Once your trip is done, finagle a trip to Dana Point, one of Southern California's most gorgeous cities, only 40 minutes away.