This Famous Gulf Coast Texas Seafood Joint Serves Golden Fried Feasts Well Worth A Road Trip Detour

Along the southern coast of Texas, the shoreline is packed with communities that live year-round by the gulf waters. With the gulf as their neighbor to the west, destinations along the coast, like the historically beautiful Port Isabel, have grown into marine and fishing hubs that are famous for seafood. There's one particularly legendary seafood joint in the town of Riviera, which sits about an hour south of Corpus Christi and Port Aransas (a beach destination you'll either want to flock to or avoid completely). Here is where King's Inn has made a name for its seafood and old school hospitality for close to a century.

King's Inn is an anomaly in the food industry, as it rests in the small bayside town of Riviera, which has a population of under 1,000 residents. Word of mouth and mouthwatering recipes passed down through the generations have helped make this hole in the wall a destination for Texans and foodies from all over. It may not be located in an area you plan to spend several days visiting, but it's worth adding it as a stop on your trip. When visitors experience their food with waves crashing into the shoreline as the backdrop, it's not hard to understand what makes King's Inn a South Texas icon for seafood lovers.