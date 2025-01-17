One Of Southern Texas' Oldest Cities Is A Historic Beauty With Gulf Coast Beaches And Seafood

The Lone Star State of Texas is often synonymous with a cowboy culture type of vibe, and cities like Austin, Houston, and Dallas are the metropolitan hotbeds for commerce that most visitors first experience. Beyond the burgeoning cities and the cinematic imagery of dirt and tumbleweeds across the state, there is another side of Texas that most don't ever get to see. The gulf coast of Texas, where you can camp for free at spots like Port Aransas Beach, spans over 360 miles from its bottom at South Padre Island to its northern tip that borders the Louisiana shores, and is a destination that surprises in charm and beauty.

The Texas Gulf Coast is riddled with quaint beach towns coupled with the classic Texas hospitality visitors are used to experiencing across the state. One hidden gem that neighbors the charming, wildlife-filled South Padre Island on the south coast is Port Isabel, which offers small town charm with beach vacation amenities. Port Isabel's access to sandy beaches, gulf waters, and the freshest seafood redefines what it means to vacation in Texas.