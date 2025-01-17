One Of Southern Texas' Oldest Cities Is A Historic Beauty With Gulf Coast Beaches And Seafood
The Lone Star State of Texas is often synonymous with a cowboy culture type of vibe, and cities like Austin, Houston, and Dallas are the metropolitan hotbeds for commerce that most visitors first experience. Beyond the burgeoning cities and the cinematic imagery of dirt and tumbleweeds across the state, there is another side of Texas that most don't ever get to see. The gulf coast of Texas, where you can camp for free at spots like Port Aransas Beach, spans over 360 miles from its bottom at South Padre Island to its northern tip that borders the Louisiana shores, and is a destination that surprises in charm and beauty.
The Texas Gulf Coast is riddled with quaint beach towns coupled with the classic Texas hospitality visitors are used to experiencing across the state. One hidden gem that neighbors the charming, wildlife-filled South Padre Island on the south coast is Port Isabel, which offers small town charm with beach vacation amenities. Port Isabel's access to sandy beaches, gulf waters, and the freshest seafood redefines what it means to vacation in Texas.
Tour a historic lighthouse and walk the waterways of Port Isabel
The centerpiece of Port Isabel that offers the best view of this gulf coast retreat is the Port Isabel Lighthouse. The lighthouse was built in the 1850's for maritime traffic in the area, and is available for tours and a climb to the top. Once you reach the apex of the lighthouse, you're greeted with a panorama island view that highlights the beaches and waterways. As of 2022, the lighthouse experience has been upgraded tremendously with the installation of a reproduced 3rd Order Fresnel Lens. This lens weighs over 2,000 pounds and provides a beacon that stretches to the horizon for locals and travelers. The lighthouse also hosts themed movie nights throughout the year for the family.
Down at ground level, Port Isabel boasts a vibrant fishing and boating culture across the island. There's an abundance of water activities available in Port Isabel, from renting a fishing charter to boat tours and dolphin watches. As you make your way into downtown Port Isabel, you'll quickly see that the creatures under the waters of the island go from dock-to-dish for your dining pleasure.
Dine on the freshest catches of the island
Just as you would in Newport, Rhode Island, a coastal town with French vibes, it's only right to indulge in freshly caught seafood that's locally sourced from Port Isabel, and there are great options to explore your seafood cravings in town. Joe's Oyster Bar is a highly-rated seafood joint that brings in the customers. Visitors rave about the seafood variety and specifically compliment the crab fingers in butter and fried seafood platters.
If you're looking for a unique waterside experience, The Pirate's Landing is exactly as it sounds in name. The pirate ship-esque building is steps from the pier and offers seafood specialties with a stunning patio view of the water. Visitors at The Pirate's Landing appreciate the themed restaurant that regularly offers live music and has a photographer in-house to create Port Isabel memories for your entire party. End your Port Isabel exploration with a nightcap at a local bar like Doubleday Sports Bar & Grill, known to be a great spot to watch the game and stay out late at night.