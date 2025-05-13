Colorado's 'mini-Grand Canyon' Is An Astonishing National Monument With Breathtaking Viewpoints And Trails
Colorado National Monument, often considered Colorado's "mini-Grand Canyon," offers stunning views of massive red rock canyons and desert landscapes. It is a mere 30 minutes west of the heart of wine country and western Colorado's largest city, Grand Junction. From Grand Junction, visitors can access the monument via Highway 340 to Monument Road or from the west near Fruita, Colorado, via Highway 340 to Rim Rock Drive.
This unforgettable park experience is part of the National Park System, so an entrance fee of $15-$25 is required, depending on whether you're in a private vehicle, motorcycle, or on foot. Visitors can stop at the Saddlehorn Visitor Center near the west entrance for souvenirs and restrooms or to see the park exhibits. If you're in the mood for a scenic camping trip, the Saddlehorn Campground is four minutes from the west entrance near the visitor center.
The Saddlehorn Campground offers 79 tent and RV sites in three loop formations, loops A, B, and C. Loop B is open year-round, while the others are seasonal, typically from April to September or October. The campground loop is paved for accessibility, and one site in Loop A and one in Loop C are paved and ADA accessible. All sites must be reserved online, even same-day reservations. Even if you're not camping at Colorado National Monument, the scenic Rim Rock Drive, its many outlooks, and nearby trails will provide all the views and hiking opportunities you can ask for.
Breathtaking viewpoints along Rim Rock Drive
Receiving more than 400,000 visitors per year, Rim Rock Drive is the centerpiece of Colorado National Monument, offering jaw-dropping views along its 19 marked viewpoints. The drive spans 23 miles, connecting Fruita to Grand Junction, with panoramic vistas and sculpted cliffs along the way. The drive takes around an hour, even if you don't stop at any overlooks or trails, so be sure to stop at the restrooms and water bottle refilling station at the visitor center before heading out.
Starting from the Saddlehorn Visitor Center, one of the first stops you'll want to see is the Independence Monument View Overlook. The overlook has limited parking, but views of the 450-foot spire and its surroundings are unforgettable. If parking is full, the Independence Monument can be seen from the next overlook, Grand View. This overlook is perched on the cliffs above Monument Canyon and provides panoramic views of the area.
Continue along Rim Rock Drive to the Coke Ovens Overlook, where you'll find otherworldly rock formations and iconic photo opportunities. Named because of their resemblance to the ovens used for purifying coal, the sandstone domes have been formed by erosion over time. The next overlook, Artists Point, gives visitors multiple viewpoints of the Coke Ovens from another angle and the Squaw Fingers and Grand Mesa formations. If you've got the time to stop at all 19 overlooks along Rim Rock Drive, it's well worth the breathtaking views you'll be able to take in.
Unforgettable trails through rugged red rock
The stunning views and trails at Colorado National Monument rival the outdoor adventure at another of Colorado's hidden gems, Rocky Mountain National Park, but panoramic views aren't the only reason to experience the Rim Rock Drive. The scenic drive features 14 hiking trails, from half-mile walks to 14-mile round-trip treks. If you're taking on the trails along Rim Rock Drive solo, brush up on some hiking safety tips before heading out to stay safe around the area's abundant wildlife and the steep canyon rims.
The Canyon Rim Trail is a family-friendly 1.8-mile out-and-back trail that is a perfect introduction to the park's more difficult hikes or to get closer to iconic formations like Window Rock. If you've stopped at the Coke Ovens trailhead along Rim Rock Drive, the Monument Canyon Trail is a moderate 6-mile one-way trail. Monument Canyon is more challenging but will get hikers closer to the Coke Ovens, Independence Monument, and the Kissing Couple formations.
Adventurers looking for a challenge can head to the Upper Liberty Cap Trailhead, 6.4 miles from the Saddlehorn Visitor Center on Rim Rock Drive. The Liberty Cap Trail is a 7-mile one-way steep hike that stretches from Rim Rock Drive towards Grand Junction, taking more than five hours to complete. With trails like Liberty Cap and Canyon Rim, it's no surprise that Colorado National Monument is known as the "mini-Grand Canyon," and like the actual Grand Canyon, this park delivers a one-of-a-kind outdoor experience.