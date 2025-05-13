Colorado's 'mini-Grand Canyon' Is An Astonishing National Monument With Breathtaking Viewpoints And Trails

Colorado National Monument, often considered Colorado's "mini-Grand Canyon," offers stunning views of massive red rock canyons and desert landscapes. It is a mere 30 minutes west of the heart of wine country and western Colorado's largest city, Grand Junction. From Grand Junction, visitors can access the monument via Highway 340 to Monument Road or from the west near Fruita, Colorado, via Highway 340 to Rim Rock Drive.

This unforgettable park experience is part of the National Park System, so an entrance fee of $15-$25 is required, depending on whether you're in a private vehicle, motorcycle, or on foot. Visitors can stop at the Saddlehorn Visitor Center near the west entrance for souvenirs and restrooms or to see the park exhibits. If you're in the mood for a scenic camping trip, the Saddlehorn Campground is four minutes from the west entrance near the visitor center.

The Saddlehorn Campground offers 79 tent and RV sites in three loop formations, loops A, B, and C. Loop B is open year-round, while the others are seasonal, typically from April to September or October. The campground loop is paved for accessibility, and one site in Loop A and one in Loop C are paved and ADA accessible. All sites must be reserved online, even same-day reservations. Even if you're not camping at Colorado National Monument, the scenic Rim Rock Drive, its many outlooks, and nearby trails will provide all the views and hiking opportunities you can ask for.