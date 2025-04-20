Western Colorado's Largest City Is A Mountain Gem In The Heart Of Wine Country With Tons Of Red Rock Trails

There are few territories in the U.S. that can match Colorado when it comes to the great outdoors. The Centennial State is carved up by mountains and mighty canyons from head to toe. You can hit Telluride for front-row views of the Rockies, conquer the famous trails of Pikes Peak outside of Colorado Springs, or come in the winter for some of the absolute best skiing in the country. Mother Nature creeps up close to the civilization in these parts, too. In fact, the largest city in Western Colorado, Grand Junction, has a population of just over 65,000 and sits amid rust-colored canyons and picture-perfect wine country.

The name says it all: Grand Junction is at the meeting point of a range of different environments. Head west and you'll hit the hoodoos and towering bluffs of the Colorado National Monument. Go east to discover the aspen-covered highlands of the Grand Mesa, where scenic byways loop around orchards and shimmering mountain lakes. Head south to find the over 200,000 acres of public land that is the wild Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area, a world of creeks and canyons that will leave you stunned.

If you're eager to get onto the trails as fast as possible, opt to jet straight into the Grand Junction Regional Airport, which has daily connections to Denver and Dallas. The more scenic option is to drive. Interstate 70 comes into Grand Junction from the east and the west, offering connections through the middle of the Rocky Mountains from both Salt Lake City and Denver in just over four hours.