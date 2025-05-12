One Of The Most Vibrant Bioluminescent Destinations Is This Impossibly Blue Caribbean Lagoon
Though Jamaica is known for beautiful beaches and outdoor adventures, one of the best things to do in Jamaica is a night cruise on the Luminous Lagoon, renowned for its ethereal, bioluminescent waters. The lagoon is located in the town of Falmouth on the northern coast of Jamaica, where the Martha Brae River flows into the Caribbean Sea. Due to this confluence of warm waters, it is a rare habitat for microorganisms (called dinoflagellates) that glow in the dark when disturbed.
To experience this unique phenomenon, you can embark on one of the nightly boat rides that depart from Falmouth's Glistening Waters Marina, which is also home to the Glistening Waters Hotel and Restaurant. As the boat moves through the water, an extraordinary blue glowing effect is created. You can even swim and snorkel in the illuminated waters to see the bioluminescence up close.
The Luminous Lagoon is a 35-minute drive from Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Numerous tour companies offer transportation to Glistening Waters Marina from the Montego Bay resorts. Boat tours of the Luminous Lagoon run nightly, starting at sunset and lasting about 35 to 45 minutes. Tickets are priced at $25 for adults and $12.50 for children.
Visiting the Luminous Lagoon
A trip to the glowing waters of the Luminous Lagoon should factor into any Montego Bay itinerary. Once the sun sets, boats that can seat up to 30 people set out from Glistening Waters Marina in search of the mesmerizing blue glow. As the boat sweeps through the water, the dinoflagellates begin to glitter in the dark night. The waters here are shallow with a depth of no more than 8 feet, so guests who feel comfortable can even get out and swim or snorkel in the glowing waters. In fact, the Luminous Lagoon is one of the 10 best snorkeling spots in Jamaica, teeming with tropical fish. Along the way, your boat captain will explain the science behind the bioluminescence of the Luminous Lagoon. The bioluminescent phenomenon can be witnessed year-round, however, it is often brightest during Jamaica's dry season, which runs from December to April.
As part of your tour, make sure to wear a swimsuit and bring a towel, water shoes, and a snorkel mask if you plan on getting into the water. "Drifting in the heart of the lagoon, we glowed like fireflies," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The floor had a mossy texture, so wearing shoes is advisable if you're sensitive to a slimy feel." Afterwards, visit the Glistening Waters Restaurant and Bar for a celebratory rum punch and a delicious meal of the specialties, such as conch soup, Jamaican-style curried lobster, and jerk chicken.
Where to stay near the Luminous Lagoon
Bioluminescence enthusiasts can stay right near the marina at the Glistening Waters Hotel. Boasting a prime location, nearly every room at the Glistening Waters Hotel overlooks the Luminous Lagoon. The hotel features 28 charming and breezy accommodations, a large outdoor swimming pool, and the waterfront Glistening Waters Restaurant. Guests receive a 50% discount on Luminous Lagoon boat tickets, as well as complimentary breakfast at the hotel. Rates here are also affordable with a double room starting at $144 per night.
For an even more luxurious experience, you'll want for nothing at Excellence Oyster Bay, which straddles a spit of land between the Caribbean Sea and the Luminous Lagoon. This unique location creates a private island-like experience, but it is within a quick drive of all of Jamaica's adventures. The adults-only, all-inclusive resort is a tropical wonderland with 320 suites and villas, many boasting private pools overlooking either the Luminous Lagoon or the beach. The property also features eight restaurants with a range of cuisines, from Jamaican BBQ to Italian. Indulge in pampering treatments at Miilé Spa or head out on water sports adventures right from the resort's sandy beach, including scuba diving and stand-up paddle boarding. This is also an ideal base for exploring the area around Falmouth, such as the Jamaica Swamp Safari Village, which is a James Bond filming location you can visit.