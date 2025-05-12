One Of The Most Vibrant Bioluminescent Destinations Is This Impossibly Blue Caribbean Lagoon

Though Jamaica is known for beautiful beaches and outdoor adventures, one of the best things to do in Jamaica is a night cruise on the Luminous Lagoon, renowned for its ethereal, bioluminescent waters. The lagoon is located in the town of Falmouth on the northern coast of Jamaica, where the Martha Brae River flows into the Caribbean Sea. Due to this confluence of warm waters, it is a rare habitat for microorganisms (called dinoflagellates) that glow in the dark when disturbed.

To experience this unique phenomenon, you can embark on one of the nightly boat rides that depart from Falmouth's Glistening Waters Marina, which is also home to the Glistening Waters Hotel and Restaurant. As the boat moves through the water, an extraordinary blue glowing effect is created. You can even swim and snorkel in the illuminated waters to see the bioluminescence up close.

The Luminous Lagoon is a 35-minute drive from Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Numerous tour companies offer transportation to Glistening Waters Marina from the Montego Bay resorts. Boat tours of the Luminous Lagoon run nightly, starting at sunset and lasting about 35 to 45 minutes. Tickets are priced at $25 for adults and $12.50 for children.