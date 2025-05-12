One Of The World's Tallest Brick Buildings Is Downtown Detroit's Art Deco Crown Jewel With Epic Views

It's clear from the moment that you come upon the Guardian Building that this is no ordinary skyscraper — its architecture and interior design are totally unique, a brainchild of Wirt C. Rowland during Detroit's peak industrial and commercial era in the 1920s. The building housed the Union Trust Company when it was finished in 1929, a date you might also recognize as the year of the major stock market crash. But investors had so much faith in Detroit at the time that they bailed out the company, which then became the Union Guardian Trust Company (where the building derives its name from).

The magnificent design of the building was more akin to a cathedral than a financial hub, which earned it the nickname "the Cathedral of Finance." It comprises two towers connected by something similar to a church's nave, and its sprawling arched ceilings and stained glass mural are reminiscent of places of worship. But the details and craftsmanship of the building shouldn't be oversimplified. Everything from the Navajo-inspired tile patterns down to the angular, idiosyncratic typeface found on plaques make the building a breathtaking concoction of integrated styles and flourishes. It's no wonder the Guardian Building was named the best building in Detroit by Axios readers.

There are also some fun details in the materials used for the building: The columns inside are made from travertine marble and a rare Belgian black marble, now exhausted from its original quarry. Additionally, a deep, red marble was used throughout the lobby that Rowland himself sourced on a trip to Africa.