A Michigan Restaurant Inspired By Old Rome Serves Mouth-Watering Italian Food And A Royal Experience

Upon arriving at SheWolf, the vintage red awning welcomes you into a sleek and contemporary design. The open design from kitchen to table lets diners in on all of the action at this Detroit pasta factory, that is as much an experience as a gathering place. Full length windows showcase the hustle of midtown as the aromas of Italy fill the 90-person dining room. Reservations are recommended, but the U-shaped bar is always full of action and offers open seating. This spot is also closest to the fresh pasta-making action happening nightly. Prepare your appetite as the staff at SheWolf mills heritage whole-wheat flour in-house for a fresh quality pasta that is unmatched in the area.

Additionally, the staff is known to be very gracious but not overbearing according to reviewers, at your royal service and offering the right amount of knowledge for any dining occasion. "I can't think of one thing that we didn't love about this restaurant," wrote one guest on TripAdvisor. "The service was phenomenal. The drinks were great. The food was absolutely fabulous. The desserts are to die for. The atmosphere is wonderful. I would return again and again and again."

Their unspoken elegance and efforts to tailor every meal to the diner help give guests that feeling of being a king or queen, even if only for the night.