The Upsetting Reasons Climbing Mt. Fuji Is Becoming More And More Out Of Reach

Every year, around 200,000 adventurous souls try their luck scaling the one and only Mt. Fuji. Even though climbing Japan's iconic mountain is prohibited for most of the year, people still flock to the peak in droves. It's not hard to see why. Successfully hiking the entirety of Mt. Fuji delivers a sense of accomplishment that you can totally brag about on Instagram, not to mention breathtaking views. But apparently, the Japanese government has had enough of all the foot traffic. In May 2025, it began rolling out stricter measures to thin out the crowd, which include higher entry fees, mandatory safety training, and tighter restrictions on when climbers can ascend.

To the uninitiated, Japan's highest mountain has four climbing routes that can be attempted from July through September: Gotemba, Fujinomiya, Subashiri, and Yoshida, with the latter being the most popular. Previously, only the Yoshida route charged a ¥2,000 fee (about $14), but moving forward, every hiker, regardless of route, will need to cough up ¥4,000 (roughly $28) for the privilege of climbing the legendary mountain. What's more, hikers won't be allowed to simply pay and go. Before you even think about setting foot on the mountain, you must attend a short safety class, which covers everything from hiking safety 101 to local practices. After the session, you'll need to pass a quick test to demonstrate what you've learned. Only after you've passed will you be allowed to begin the climb.

Think that's all? That's where you're wrong. There's a time limit imposed, too. If you want to climb Mt. Fuji, you'll only be allowed to do so during specific hours.