Situated Between Portland And Oregon's Coast Is A Top-Rated Rustic Restaurant In A Real Log Cabin

Oregon's beautiful coast hides numerous small beach towns perfect for a short escape. The most famous is the iconic Cannon Beach, considered one of the best beach destinations in the U.S. Anyone driving there from Portland and looking to visit on a budget should make it a point to stop at the charmingly rustic Camp 18 restaurant. As you drive along U.S. Highway 26, keep an eye out for a large log cabin on mile marker 18, located just an hour from Portland and 30 minutes from Cannon Beach. Don't be put off by the numerous logging equipment and memorabilia out front — this is indeed a restaurant, and one that will serve you a generous American-style meal for a reasonable price.

Construction for Camp 18 started in the 1970s with Gordon Smith, who had real logging experience. He actually logged the wood used to make the structure himself, and worked with his wife and other logger friends to make the space an authentic replica of a logger cabin. The impressive and cozy fireplaces inside were built with rocks taken from the nearby Humbug Creek. The use of natural, local materials gives this family-owned restaurant a cozy feel that simply can't be replicated.

Smith also saved old logging equipment from the scrap yard and set up an open-air museum. The handles on the main doors are made with logging axes, and you'll also find boilers, trucks, and rail cars, along with wooden and metal statues.