Situated Between Portland And Oregon's Coast Is A Top-Rated Rustic Restaurant In A Real Log Cabin
Oregon's beautiful coast hides numerous small beach towns perfect for a short escape. The most famous is the iconic Cannon Beach, considered one of the best beach destinations in the U.S. Anyone driving there from Portland and looking to visit on a budget should make it a point to stop at the charmingly rustic Camp 18 restaurant. As you drive along U.S. Highway 26, keep an eye out for a large log cabin on mile marker 18, located just an hour from Portland and 30 minutes from Cannon Beach. Don't be put off by the numerous logging equipment and memorabilia out front — this is indeed a restaurant, and one that will serve you a generous American-style meal for a reasonable price.
Construction for Camp 18 started in the 1970s with Gordon Smith, who had real logging experience. He actually logged the wood used to make the structure himself, and worked with his wife and other logger friends to make the space an authentic replica of a logger cabin. The impressive and cozy fireplaces inside were built with rocks taken from the nearby Humbug Creek. The use of natural, local materials gives this family-owned restaurant a cozy feel that simply can't be replicated.
Smith also saved old logging equipment from the scrap yard and set up an open-air museum. The handles on the main doors are made with logging axes, and you'll also find boilers, trucks, and rail cars, along with wooden and metal statues.
Dining at Camp 18
Given the owners come from the logging industry, it makes sense that portions served at Camp 18 are huge — or as the restaurant likes to call them, "logger style." Customers love the cinnamon roll, which weighs 3 pounds. You'll probably want to share it with your group or keep it for later so you can order other dishes like a classic eggs, bacon, and pancakes breakfast made with fresh ingredients. If you arrive past breakfast, customers rave about the clam chowder, meatloaf, and chicken fried steak. People appreciate being able to get well-sized meals at good prices, though some diners complain about the value of the garlic bread, which they deem expensive, especially compared to the rest of the menu.
After eating, take time to walk around and look at the unusual decoration preserving the memory of an industry that was pivotal to the history of the Pacific Northwest. Make sure to also look up and appreciate the gigantic ridgepole main beam, which measures 85-feet and is considered the largest in the country. There's also a gift shop for those who want to bring home a unique souvenir. Since you'll be eating as if you were going to chop wood for the rest of the day, you'll have enough energy to do several activities once you reach Cannon Beach. Heck, you might even want to extend your trip and drive down the gorgeous Oregon Coast looking for secret beaches.