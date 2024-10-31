The Most Breathtaking Scenic Drive On The Oregon Coast Is Full Of Secret Beaches

If you've ever taken a trip to the Pacific Northwest, you know that Oregon is a beautiful state with one of the best coastlines in the country. The Oregon Coast is a sight to behold, and it has a lot to see and do along the way, including, for example, one of America's best aquariums.

Advertisement

But Oregon's coastline spans some 362 miles, so that barely scratches the surface of what you can uncover in the Beaver State. Near the Oregon-California border, north of Brookings and southwest of the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, lies the Samuel H. Boardman State Scenic Corridor.

If you're looking for white sand beaches and sunny, tropical vibes, this corridor is not for you. Instead, it's perfect for those love the rugged Pacific Ocean and don't mind a few clouds. For 12 miles, your senses will be delighted with the sights, sounds, and smells of this part of U.S. Highway 101. Plus, there are so many places to stop and get out that you may find yourself spending more than a day exploring it all. So, put on your hiking boots and let's check it out!

Advertisement