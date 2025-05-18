Rick Steves Says To Not Let This Bathroom Accommodation Deter You From Saving On A Hotel In Europe
Rick Steves' budget-friendly tips for exploring Europe are some of the best around. Considering accommodation is generally one of the biggest expenses travelers have, the prolific guru has a lot of pointers on how to find accommodation on a budget. While this can often mean booking a hostel or budget guesthouse with shared facilities, which are generally some of the most pocket-friendly options around, some enjoy a little more privacy. Specifically, this can mean having a bathroom to yourself. Steves draws attention to a particular nuance that many might miss when booking European accommodation — the difference between a private and an attached bathroom.
Particularly in old guesthouses, a room may not come with an attached bathroom, instead offering a facility down the corridor. However, this doesn't mean it is a shared bathroom. Don't ignore properties that state the room has a private bathroom that isn't attached, as they might just save you a nice chunk of money. The room will be cheaper because it doesn't have an attached bathroom, but you still get the benefit of a private one. On his website, Steves states, "If you'd happily cross the hall for a shower or toilet to save about $20 a night, say so when you book."
Interestingly, even when not considering the savings, sometimes an attached bathroom may not be the best option. Several properties in old buildings might build a small bathroom inside the room just to be able to offer an attached bathroom. However, the space may be cramped and not have the best layout. A private bathroom down the hall may be better appointed because it is not crammed into a private room.
Consider which amenities you need to save money on accommodations
Everyone enjoys luxurious stays, but it shouldn't eat into your travel budget so much that you have to cut corners on other parts of your trip. When it comes to bathrooms and spaces, if you're traveling in a large group and don't mind sharing, consider opting for suites with multiple bedrooms that can accommodate more people and will usually work out cheaper than booking separate double rooms. Rick Steves also recommends looking at specific bathroom amenities to find money-saving opportunities. Quite often, a hotel or guesthouse may charge more for one equipped with a bathtub instead of a shower. If it's not a dealbreaker for you, get the one with a shower.
Many of the add-ons that a property offers don't bring too much value and could actually add some heft to your accommodation bill. The most common is an included breakfast. While it might be worth opting for it if you're staying at a homestay so you can get a taste of local flavor, the included breakfast in large guesthouses and hotels often lacks character, and you're better off fending for yourself and exploring your destination for a meal to start the day. Complimentary breakfasts also have time slots, which curtail your flexibility in planning your morning. Rick Steves also points out that properties offering room-and-board deals will include dinner. These might sound good, but your money is better spent elsewhere.
Finally, the best way to save money and dodge crowds while you travel is by booking during the shoulder or off seasons. Most hotels lower their rates for these months, and many offer discounts on longer stays and non-refundable bookings.