Rick Steves Says To Not Let This Bathroom Accommodation Deter You From Saving On A Hotel In Europe

Rick Steves' budget-friendly tips for exploring Europe are some of the best around. Considering accommodation is generally one of the biggest expenses travelers have, the prolific guru has a lot of pointers on how to find accommodation on a budget. While this can often mean booking a hostel or budget guesthouse with shared facilities, which are generally some of the most pocket-friendly options around, some enjoy a little more privacy. Specifically, this can mean having a bathroom to yourself. Steves draws attention to a particular nuance that many might miss when booking European accommodation — the difference between a private and an attached bathroom.

Particularly in old guesthouses, a room may not come with an attached bathroom, instead offering a facility down the corridor. However, this doesn't mean it is a shared bathroom. Don't ignore properties that state the room has a private bathroom that isn't attached, as they might just save you a nice chunk of money. The room will be cheaper because it doesn't have an attached bathroom, but you still get the benefit of a private one. On his website, Steves states, "If you'd happily cross the hall for a shower or toilet to save about $20 a night, say so when you book."

Interestingly, even when not considering the savings, sometimes an attached bathroom may not be the best option. Several properties in old buildings might build a small bathroom inside the room just to be able to offer an attached bathroom. However, the space may be cramped and not have the best layout. A private bathroom down the hall may be better appointed because it is not crammed into a private room.