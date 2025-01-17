The Best Way To Dodge Crowds And Save Money While You Travel
The revenge travel frenzy might finally be cooling down (or at least it seems that way) now that most people have scratched their post-pandemic travel itch. But if you think that means smoother sailing for your next trip, think again. In 2025, the International Air Transport Association expects a record-breaking 5.2 billion travelers — a 6.7% jump from the previous year. Oh, and 41% of them are apparently planning to explore more places. This means that your dream destination might feel like a sardine can. Thinking of snapping a serene Eiffel Tower pic? Even if you visit the Eiffel Tower at the best times, good luck avoiding the swarm, especially if your trip is smack dab in the middle of peak season. With that in mind, there is one solution, and it all comes down to timing: aim for the shoulder season. It's the travel world's best-kept secret for dodging crowds and saving money.
As Jesse Neugarten, founder and CEO of Dollar Flight Club, explained to Good Morning America, the shoulder season — the gap between peak and off-peak periods — offers fewer crowds and better deals. "Traveling during shoulder season allows you to take advantage of reduced airfare and accommodation rates due to decreased demand, leaving more money in your wallet," Neugarten shared. In short, you can expect cheaper flights, budget-friendly accommodations, and fewer people photobombing your perfect shot. Bonus: The weather is often ideal during these times, so you're not sweating buckets or dodging rainstorms.
The drawback about shoulder season, however, is it's not a one-size-fits-all deal. What's off-peak in, say, Bali could be prime time in Europe. As with all things travel, a bit of research is mandatory unless you want to accidentally stumble into another tourist stampede.
Keep in mind that shoulder season varies by destination
Shoulder season might sound like a straightforward sweet spot between peak and off-seasons, but don't get too confident — it varies depending on where you're headed. In Europe, the shoulder season typically falls between mid-October and mid-December, after summer's selfie-stick brigade has cleared out of places like the Trevi Fountain. "Airfare prices during those eight or nine weeks or so will typically be about an average of 40% lower than prices in the peak of summer in June," Hayley Berg, lead economist at travel platform Hopper, told CNN. Just be sure to book your flights on the right day to get the most bang for your buck.
In South Asia, the shoulder season runs from June through November, while in Australia, you're looking at March to May and September to November. Planning for a bucket-list vacation in South America? You're in luck with two shoulder seasons to choose from, too: March to May and September to November.
Now, before you start daydreaming about emptier streets and cheaper flights, it's also important to keep in mind that the shoulder season isn't ideal for every type of trip. If your plans hinge on a specific activity, you might need to reconsider. For example, a ski trip will often be limited to the winter, while a boating excursion may be most relaxing under the summer sun. And so, while the shoulder season is perfect for sightseeing, cultural exploration, or just avoiding humanity en masse, it's not ideal for weather-dependent activities. Do a little planning, and you'll enjoy all the perks without missing out on what makes your dream trip unforgettable.