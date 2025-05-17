One Of Mexico City's Oldest Neighborhoods Buzzes With Rooftop Parties, Aztec Ruins, And Seafood Stalls

The soul of the city, this district is called the Historical Center for a reason. At the heart of the neighborhood is the Templo Mayor, an archaeological site that was once the center of the Aztec capital, Tenochtitlán. Discovered by accident in 1978, this impressive site reveals the remnants of a massive pyramid, ceremonial platforms, and carved stone deities, offering a glimpse into the grandeur of pre-Hispanic Mexico.

Adjacent to the ruins is the Templo Mayor Museum, which houses thousands of artifacts unearthed from the site, including the infamous Coyolxauhqui Stone, a colossal stone disk depicting the dismembered body of the Mexica moon goddess. Visitors can wander through the museum's meticulously curated exhibits to understand the spiritual and cultural significance of these ancient relics. For those eager to delve further into the city's rich history, a stroll through Palacio de Bellas Artes is essential. This grandiose art nouveau and art deco structure is a feast for the eyes, adorned with murals by Diego Rivera and Rufino Tamayo.

Getting to Centro Histórico is relatively easy, thanks to its central location and robust transportation network. Benito Juárez International Airport (MEX) is the primary airport serving Mexico City, located approximately 6.5 miles east of Centro Histórico. Taxis and Ubers in the city are relatively affordable, with a journey time of 20 minutes from the airport to the historic district. You can also hop on the city's vast Metro system, disembarking at Pino Suárez or Isabel la Católica stations, both of which are a 10-minute walk to the Zócalo.