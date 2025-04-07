Hidden In Vibrant Downtown Mexico City Is A Leafy, Walkable Enclave With Bohemian Miami Beach Vibes

From the city center, Condesa is only a one-hour walk away, which by Mexico City standards is a short walk. For those of you wanting to get there sooner, a car ride will take you approximately 30 minutes in traffic, while the reliable, and very cheap subway system will take you around 40 minutes from the middle of the city. Walking to Condesa from other popular neighborhoods such as Roma or Juárez is very easy, and will take you around 30 minutes. Condesa is surrounded by various metro stops such as Juanacatlán, Patriotismo, Chilpancingo, and Chapultepec making it extremely accessible via all modes of transport. City bikes are also safe to use in this neighborhood and will cost you around $6 (120 pesos) a day to rent.

Art Deco, a design movement that flourished in the 1920s and '30s, has left a lasting architectural legacy in Condesa, enough so to remind you of Miami, Florida, which despite being in the neighboring U.S., showcases remarkable similarities in its architecture. The influence of tropical surroundings is evident in both places, with both cities also emphasizing open-air terraces and large windows to accommodate warm climates. At the beginning of the 20th century, these neighborhoods flourished as cosmopolitan hubs, leading to the adoption of Art Deco as a symbol of modernity and luxury. Today, both Condesa and Miami preserve their Art Deco heritage, attracting visitors and architecture enthusiasts alike who admire the timeless elegance of this iconic style. Walking around the streets is a great activity in itself, coupled with a stroll around the gorgeous Parque Mexico or Parque España, two lush inner city parks in the heart of Condesa that are surrounded by some of these stunning buildings. Parque Mexico also sports a beautiful Art Deco Clock Tower, and the fountain in the nearby Plaza Popocatépetl is also built in Art Deco style.