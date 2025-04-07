Hidden In Vibrant Downtown Mexico City Is A Leafy, Walkable Enclave With Bohemian Miami Beach Vibes
If you've ever been to Mexico City, you'll understand just how enormous it is. With a staggering population of approximately 22 million people (as of 2025), it's hard not to feel lost or overwhelmed in the Mexican megacity. This metropolis is the oldest capital in the U.S., and is now a booming tourist attraction with world-renowned food, art, and, most importantly, good weather. As one of the strongest economies in Latin America, Mexico City is the epicenter of business, culture, and cool.
If you're struggling to decide where to begin in Mexico City, then there's no better place to start than the welcoming neighborhood of Condesa. Formed from three smaller neighborhoods – La Condesa, Hipódromo, and Hipódromo-Condesa – this district is within walking distance of the city center, but feels like a small paradise in the bustling, busy metropolis. With tree-lined streets and dozens of art deco buildings to rival those in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood, Condesa's Parisian-style architecture gives this neighborhood a type of energy not found elsewhere in the city. With plenty of parks, chic bars, high-end restaurants, and a European feel, Condesa is a great place to escape the chaos of the city center and begin to get to know the lively capital.
Condesa, a lush inner-city paradise
From the city center, Condesa is only a one-hour walk away, which by Mexico City standards is a short walk. For those of you wanting to get there sooner, a car ride will take you approximately 30 minutes in traffic, while the reliable, and very cheap subway system will take you around 40 minutes from the middle of the city. Walking to Condesa from other popular neighborhoods such as Roma or Juárez is very easy, and will take you around 30 minutes. Condesa is surrounded by various metro stops such as Juanacatlán, Patriotismo, Chilpancingo, and Chapultepec making it extremely accessible via all modes of transport. City bikes are also safe to use in this neighborhood and will cost you around $6 (120 pesos) a day to rent.
Art Deco, a design movement that flourished in the 1920s and '30s, has left a lasting architectural legacy in Condesa, enough so to remind you of Miami, Florida, which despite being in the neighboring U.S., showcases remarkable similarities in its architecture. The influence of tropical surroundings is evident in both places, with both cities also emphasizing open-air terraces and large windows to accommodate warm climates. At the beginning of the 20th century, these neighborhoods flourished as cosmopolitan hubs, leading to the adoption of Art Deco as a symbol of modernity and luxury. Today, both Condesa and Miami preserve their Art Deco heritage, attracting visitors and architecture enthusiasts alike who admire the timeless elegance of this iconic style. Walking around the streets is a great activity in itself, coupled with a stroll around the gorgeous Parque Mexico or Parque España, two lush inner city parks in the heart of Condesa that are surrounded by some of these stunning buildings. Parque Mexico also sports a beautiful Art Deco Clock Tower, and the fountain in the nearby Plaza Popocatépetl is also built in Art Deco style.
Traditional and fine dining in beautiful surroundings
Aside from dining at some of the most affordable street vendors in the world and dog-spotting in gorgeous, green parks, you're completely spoiled for choice of things to do in Condesa. Walking along Calle Amsterdam, you'll feel transported to a European city, with cafes and bars lining the streets, alongside quaint bookshops and boutiques. Cafebrería El Péndulo is a Condesa highlight, a cozy bookstore that also serves up coffee and comforting Mexican food, within a welcoming, bookish setting. The small but stylish Baltra Bar serves up some of the best cocktails in the area. Look out for their mezcal negroni or sip on a special cocktail made from seasonal produce. Meanwhile, La Clandestina has an extensive list of mezcal on the menu, with an outdoor terrace to enjoy the perfect Mexican weather.
Likely because Condesa is one of the places where the U.S. dollar goes a long way, it attracts a young, stylish foodie crowd with its world-class restaurants. For authentic Mexican cuisine with a modern twist, try Molino El Pujol, a Michelin star-rated restaurant that guarantees you won't be disappointed. Meroma is a more upscale dining spot that serves Mexican specialties such as ceviche of the day and Veracruz soft shell blue crab. Using European techniques and Mexican ingredients, this hidden gem is the perfect taste of Condesa.
With its stylish accommodation options and chic eateries and bars, Condesa is the perfect place to enjoy world-class cuisine, architectural history, and inner-city greenery. Though there are many ways to vacation in Mexico, a city break to the serene and leafy Condesa is definitely high on the list.