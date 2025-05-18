Situated On The Shores Of A Lake Is This Georgia City With A Historic Square, Comfy Cabins, And Shops
In the modern world, the hustle and bustle of everyday life can be overwhelming. So, it's nice when you get to travel to a place where time moves a little more slowly and deliberately. Fortunately, if you live in or close to Georgia, there are numerous small towns that allow you to sit back and catch your breath. However, none of them are quite as quaint and historic as the city of Hartwell.
Nestled at the edge of Lake Hartwell, where it feeds into the Savannah River, this town has been officially designated a "Main Street City," meaning Hartwell has a centralized layout with deep ties to the local community. As you stroll through the heart of downtown, you'll be able to appreciate the history and camaraderie emanating from dozens of historic buildings.
Simply put, Hartwell is a place untethered to the high-stakes speed of modern life. Instead, it offers a respite from stress and allows you to reconnect with what matters most. Plus, as a lakeside city, Hartwell is perfectly positioned for a water-based vacation where nature takes center stage.
What to know about Hartwell, Georgia
Technically speaking, Hartwell is a border town, although it's not exactly touching the border with South Carolina. Looking at the map, Hartwell sits at the midpoint between Greenville, the South Carolina city that offers incredible fall festivities, and Athens, Georgia's best college town, which is also an artsy gem. Lake Hartwell, like Lake Lanier farther south, is actually a man-made body of water created by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers between 1955 and 1963. The lake straddles the state's border and encompasses over 56,000 acres of water and 962 miles of shoreline.
Hartwell, the city, however, was established a century prior, in 1856. As with many Georgia towns, Hartwell experienced periods of booms and busts. After the dam was completed and Lake Hartwell established, the town became something of a resort destination, thanks in part to its preservation of history. Today, there are over 30 historic buildings dotted throughout the town, and you can take a self-guided tour to see them all. The best place to start is the historic square, which sits between Franklin and Howell streets.
In addition to Hartwell's history, you can also find a variety of shops and restaurants around the square. Within a one-block radius, you can visit the Arts Center of Harwell, Southern Hart Brewing Company, art galleries, boutique storefronts, and even a boutique hotel called Hartwell Suites. For entertainment, you can walk down to the Lake Hartwell Family Fun Center and Restaurant.
Planning a lakeside visit to Hartwell
Because of its position at the northeastern edge of the state, the only real way to get to Hartwell is to fly into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the busiest airport in the world, and drive about an hour and 40 minutes north. Once you're in town, you can stay at one of several hotels. However, since you're so close to the lake, you may want to look for cabin rentals in the area instead. There are dozens of options for vacation homes, some of which overlook the water. Or, if you want something a bit more rustic, you can check out spots like Hartwell Cabins and RVs, which offers a quieter backdrop for your vacation.
For lakeside activities, you can take your pick from dozens of parks and recreation areas scattered along the shoreline in both Georgia and South Carolina. For example, you can rent a boat and set off from Hartwell Lakeside Park on the Georgia side, or head across the border to Singing Pines Recreation Area in South Carolina. Fishing, boating, hiking, and swimming — no matter how you like to enjoy the water, you can do it along Lake Hartwell.