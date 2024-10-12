Georgia's Best College Town Is An Artsy Gem With Food, Music, And Family-Friendly Activities
Travelers outside of Georgia might not expect Athens to be the vibrant college town that it is. Named after the famous Greek city (which happens to be home to some of Greece's best museums), Georgia's 'Classic City' is the proud home of the University of Georgia (UGA). Established in 1785, the university is one of the oldest in America, and its influence has helped Athens flourish. With young students and creative minds filling this college town, Athens sports a fascinating history as an artsy hub where musicians thrive. Artists like R.E.M., Indigo Girls, Danger Mouse, and the B-52's all cut their teeth in the city's music scene. Today, you can discover the magic of Athens for yourself on a trip full of art and music attractions, incredible food, and family-friendly outings.
Known for its hot, humid summers, Georgia will appeal most to out-of-state travelers during milder seasons like spring and fall. While many local museums remain open year-round, families hoping to catch a UGA football game will want to visit in the autumn. But no matter what time of the year you visit, here are some of the city's best spots to check out.
Where to go for art and music in Athens, Georgia
Athens is one of the best cities to visit in Georgia for a trip full of great art and music. Start by perusing the Georgia Museum of Art's permanent collection of works by American painters, Renaissance artists, and more. From there, you can head over to the Lyndon House Arts Center to view contemporary art exhibits or a hands-on workshop. And as you explore the city, keep an eye out for public art like the "We Let the Dawgs Out" bulldog sculptures.
For a music-focused day out, discover the 'Athens sound' on a self-guided Music History Walking Tour through the city. Budget some extra time to visit the Athens Music Walk of Fame, too. This downtown attraction honors important musicians from the city's history. At night, travelers can enjoy live music at amazing local venues like the 40 Watt Club or the Georgia Theatre.
Visitors who arrive in the fall can also participate in fun spooky season festivities. Keep your cultural explorations going during Shocktoberfest's classic movie screenings, or don a costume and head downtown for the Wild Rumpus Halloween Parade & Spectacle. While Georgia hotspot Savannah stands out as an excellent spooky city for a Halloween vacation, travelers can learn about Athens' own paranormal activities on a Haunted History walking tour.
The best eats and family-friendly spots in Athens
When it's time to chow down, Athens doesn't disappoint. For some of the South's best biscuits, visit Mama's Boy, a diner that serves up mouth-watering breakfast and brunch foods. If you want food and drinks with a side of live music, head to spots like The World Famous or The Foundry. R.E.M. fans will also want to visit Weaver D's Delicious Fine Foods to see the place that inspired the album "Automatic for the People." For an unforgettable dinner, try the beloved Southern fusion food at Last Resort Grill. If you're flying into Georgia for your trip, you'll also appreciate Hartsfield-Jackson's reputation as one of the best airports in America for food.
If you're planning to visit Athens with the whole family, spots like Mama's Boy and Alumni Cookie Dough cater to travelers of all ages. You can also bring kids to attractions like the State Botanical Garden of Georgia, which installed a new Children's Garden in 2019. While you're there, stop by the Porcelain and Decorative Arts Museum for an interactive scavenger hunt. Families with teenagers starting to look into potential colleges can go on a UGA campus tour. For a unique experience, end your day at The Rook and Pawn for family game night – they have over 400 board and card games to play while you eat.