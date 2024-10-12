Georgia's Best College Town Is An Artsy Gem With Food, Music, And Family-Friendly Activities

Travelers outside of Georgia might not expect Athens to be the vibrant college town that it is. Named after the famous Greek city (which happens to be home to some of Greece's best museums), Georgia's 'Classic City' is the proud home of the University of Georgia (UGA). Established in 1785, the university is one of the oldest in America, and its influence has helped Athens flourish. With young students and creative minds filling this college town, Athens sports a fascinating history as an artsy hub where musicians thrive. Artists like R.E.M., Indigo Girls, Danger Mouse, and the B-52's all cut their teeth in the city's music scene. Today, you can discover the magic of Athens for yourself on a trip full of art and music attractions, incredible food, and family-friendly outings.

Advertisement

Known for its hot, humid summers, Georgia will appeal most to out-of-state travelers during milder seasons like spring and fall. While many local museums remain open year-round, families hoping to catch a UGA football game will want to visit in the autumn. But no matter what time of the year you visit, here are some of the city's best spots to check out.