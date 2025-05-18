This Florida Park By Palm Beach Is A Surreal Snorkeling Paradise With Easy-To-Spot Sea Life
Snorkeling is one of the best ways to observe marine life. The activity is fairly easy to do even for beginners (though there are mistakes to avoid when snorkeling for the first time) and can be great fun for the entire family. People may partake in the activity more often if only they didn't have to rent a boat or go on an expensive tour far from the coast to see anything interesting. This is part of the reason why Phil Foster Park is arguably one of Florida's absolute best snorkeling spots. The lesser-known park just 15 minutes north of Palm Beach has an unexpectedly rich and diverse marine biosphere that can be observed close to the shore. You won't need anything except fins, a mask with a snorkel, and (if you prefer) a life vest. From there, all you have to do is head into the water and look for fish and critters.
For the best chance at crossing paths with cool marine life, follow the Snorkeling Trail, which passes through an artificial reef made with 600 tons of rocks. The trail spans 800 feet and also has sunken boats and statues that attract sea creatures. As you swim around, you can expect to run into numerous species of tropical fish, including stargazers and batfish. Lucky snorkelers might even catch a glimpse of species like manatees, octopuses, stingrays, and eels. Depth varies depending on the spot, but you won't get deeper than 10 feet. For reference, that's similar to the depth of an Olympic pool.
How to enjoy a visit to Phil Foster Park
If you're coming from out of state, you can fly into Palm Beach International Airport, located just 20 minutes away from this underrated attraction. Alternatively, you can look into rail travel with Brightline from places like Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando, all of which connect to West Palm Beach. There are many hotels in the area that accommodate a range of budgets, but if you're looking for something special, book the Palm House, an artsy boutique hotel.
Besides snorkeling, there are several fun things to do in Phil Foster. Boat owners are welcome to use the docks to set out from here, and you can bring kayaks and canoes as well. The family-friendly picnic area is perfect for enjoying a snack after completing the Snorkeling Trail. Families can also rest easy knowing that there are lifeguards looking over swimming areas. If you're a certified diver, you can complete free shore dives that go to a maximum depth of 20 feet. No gear? No problem! There are nearby dive shops that rent gear and offer affordable guided dives around the park. Whether you're swimming, snorkeling, or diving, high tide is the best time to enjoy the water, so make sure to look up when that'll be on the day of your visit. Though Phil Foster Park only covers 14.7 acres, it packs a punch when it comes to enjoying the mesmerizing wonders of the ocean.