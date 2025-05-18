This Florida Park By Palm Beach Is A Surreal Snorkeling Paradise With Easy-To-Spot Sea Life

Snorkeling is one of the best ways to observe marine life. The activity is fairly easy to do even for beginners (though there are mistakes to avoid when snorkeling for the first time) and can be great fun for the entire family. People may partake in the activity more often if only they didn't have to rent a boat or go on an expensive tour far from the coast to see anything interesting. This is part of the reason why Phil Foster Park is arguably one of Florida's absolute best snorkeling spots. The lesser-known park just 15 minutes north of Palm Beach has an unexpectedly rich and diverse marine biosphere that can be observed close to the shore. You won't need anything except fins, a mask with a snorkel, and (if you prefer) a life vest. From there, all you have to do is head into the water and look for fish and critters.

For the best chance at crossing paths with cool marine life, follow the Snorkeling Trail, which passes through an artificial reef made with 600 tons of rocks. The trail spans 800 feet and also has sunken boats and statues that attract sea creatures. As you swim around, you can expect to run into numerous species of tropical fish, including stargazers and batfish. Lucky snorkelers might even catch a glimpse of species like manatees, octopuses, stingrays, and eels. Depth varies depending on the spot, but you won't get deeper than 10 feet. For reference, that's similar to the depth of an Olympic pool.