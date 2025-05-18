Wisconsin's Largest State Park Is A Dreamy Midwest Camping Spot With A Shimmering Lake And Scenic Bluffs

Arguably most known for its obsession with cheese ("Cheeseheads" are what Wisconsonites proudly refer to themselves as), beer (Miller headquarters), and the Green Bay Packers, one could be forgiven for not instantly jumping to Wisconsin when making a list of outdoor adventure possibilities. And while the Midwest might not have the flashy national parks of the Western and Mountain regions of the U.S., it makes up for this with a significant offering of charming, underrated state parks. Wisconsin's largest state park also happens to be among its most popular, bringing in millions of visitors every year.

Devil's Lake State Park is known for its towering quartzite bluffs, serene namesake lake, and 29 miles of trails among a diverse array of recreational opportunities. The land surrounding Devil's Lake has been inhabited for thousands of years. Native American tribes, particularly the Ho-Chunk Nation, have long revered the area, referring to the lake as Tee Wakącąk, meaning "Sacred Lake." The park is home to effigy mounds, ancient earthworks created by indigenous peoples (similar mounds can be found at this dreamy state park nearby in northeast Iowa).

The park's most striking features are its 500-foot-high quartzite bluffs, which provide stunning panoramic views. Though the centerpiece of the park is Devil's Lake itself, a 370-acre glacial lake formed when terminal moraines blocked a valley, creating a shimmering natural reservoir.

Devil's Lake State Park is more than just a scenic getaway — it is a place of historical, geological, and ecological significance. Whether you're scaling its rugged cliffs, paddling across its tranquil waters, or simply soaking in the beauty of the landscape, the park is a must-visit destination. And don't miss this charming escape to Wisconsin's second-oldest town, situated along the Mississippi River.