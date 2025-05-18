Wisconsin's Largest State Park Is A Dreamy Midwest Camping Spot With A Shimmering Lake And Scenic Bluffs
Arguably most known for its obsession with cheese ("Cheeseheads" are what Wisconsonites proudly refer to themselves as), beer (Miller headquarters), and the Green Bay Packers, one could be forgiven for not instantly jumping to Wisconsin when making a list of outdoor adventure possibilities. And while the Midwest might not have the flashy national parks of the Western and Mountain regions of the U.S., it makes up for this with a significant offering of charming, underrated state parks. Wisconsin's largest state park also happens to be among its most popular, bringing in millions of visitors every year.
Devil's Lake State Park is known for its towering quartzite bluffs, serene namesake lake, and 29 miles of trails among a diverse array of recreational opportunities. The land surrounding Devil's Lake has been inhabited for thousands of years. Native American tribes, particularly the Ho-Chunk Nation, have long revered the area, referring to the lake as Tee Wakącąk, meaning "Sacred Lake." The park is home to effigy mounds, ancient earthworks created by indigenous peoples (similar mounds can be found at this dreamy state park nearby in northeast Iowa).
The park's most striking features are its 500-foot-high quartzite bluffs, which provide stunning panoramic views. Though the centerpiece of the park is Devil's Lake itself, a 370-acre glacial lake formed when terminal moraines blocked a valley, creating a shimmering natural reservoir.
Devil's Lake State Park is more than just a scenic getaway — it is a place of historical, geological, and ecological significance. Whether you're scaling its rugged cliffs, paddling across its tranquil waters, or simply soaking in the beauty of the landscape, the park is a must-visit destination. And don't miss this charming escape to Wisconsin's second-oldest town, situated along the Mississippi River.
What to do at Devil's Lake State Park
Hikers are going to love the park's wealth (nearly 30 miles) of trails, ranging from leisurely lakeside strolls to technical climbs up the quartzite bluffs, which attract climbers from across the country, making the park one of the best climbing destinations in the Midwest. Popular trails include Balanced Rock Trail and Devil's Doorway, both offering breathtaking views. With multiple campgrounds, Devil's Lake provides options for both tent and RV camping. Reservations are highly recommended, especially during peak seasons. It is also recommended to purchase a vehicle admission ticket online well before one's arrival to avoid waiting in line at the entrances.
The lake's two sandy beaches are perfect for swimming, while canoeing and kayaking offer peaceful ways to explore the water. Beyond its recreational appeal, Devil's Lake State Park is also home to diverse flora and fauna, including flying squirrel, red fox, deer, and rare plant species, and it plays a crucial role in conservation and education. The park's Nature Center hosts programs on local wildlife, geology, and Native American history. The park is also part of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail, highlighting Wisconsin's glacial heritage.
Where to stay and camp at Devil's Lake State Park
There are several hundred campsites available at Devil's Lake State Park, and these are all available for booking up to 11 months in advance, or even as early as the same day for any campers who are arriving spontaneously. The three main camping grounds are the Quartzite, Northern Lights, and Ice Age campgrounds, but there are also nine group campgrounds that can accommodate another four hundred or so campers combined. Available amenities include firewood, concessions, dump stations, restrooms, and showers.
The Sky High Camping Resort offers RV sites and cabins, and has events running during the summer and fall months, such as movie nights and hayrack rides. Those looking for less rugged and more glamorous accommodation should look into staying at the Ringling House in Baraboo, another charming and historic Wisconsin city well worth a visit. This colonial revival house is on the National Register of Historic Places, and is open for guided tours that are included in the price of accommodation.