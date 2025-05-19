The Serene Caicos Beach Harbor With Lower Foot Traffic Than Providenciales, A Hidden Cave, And Cliff Views

Many recognize the Caribbean island nation of Turks and Caicos from glossy postcard-perfect pictures of its main island, Providenciales. While soft-sanded Provo may be the most developed and best connected of the islands (together with being home to most of the country's population), it also attracts the highest number of crowds. It's easy to see why, with clear and shallow waters creating idyllic secluded locations dotted on the crescent moon-shaped bay.

For barefoot luxury with a much smaller crowd, the serene Mudjin Harbor on the neighboring island of Middle Caicos is the perfect turquoise-tinted island getaway. You're not likely to see packed beaches and crowded trails here. In fact, only roughly 2,000 people live across North and Middle Caicos, the two largest islands of the archipelago home to Mudjin Harbor. Once named "Bermudian Harbor" due to the resemblance to its namesake, with time the name morphed into Mudian Harbor and eventually became Mudjin, as it is known today.

The most popular way to reach Turks and Caicos is by plane, landing in Providenciales' international airport. The U.S. East Coast is well-connected with daily direct flights from Atlanta, New York, and Miami, to name a few. Once you land in Provo, a 45-minute ferry will take you to North Caicos, where you can rent a car to drive around with freedom and reach Mudjin Harbor, another 35-minute drive away on the breathtaking North and Middle Caicos Causeway.