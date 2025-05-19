This Is When Hurricane Season Is In Cancun (And How Serious The Risk Is)

Traveling during hurricane season definitely has a few perks — the resorts and beaches tend to be less crowded (and less pricey), plus you'll likely enjoy more availability at hard-to-book lodging, restaurants, and activities. But it's definitely not without risk. If you're a budget traveler and love booking off-season (or in this case, during hurricane season), we strongly recommend booking flexible flights and hotels with good cancellation policies. You can also look for travel insurance that covers weather-related interruptions. Keep a close eye on weather forecasts in the weeks leading up to your trip, and be open to any changes you might need to make.

If you find yourself in Cancun during a storm warning, don't trip. Hotels and resorts in the area and incredibly well-prepared for this kind of thing. Follow staff instructions, stock up on any and all essentials, and stay indoors. This is a perfect time to turn on a good movie and cuddle up with loved ones.

Of course, if you prefer to skip the risk entirely (we don't blame you), opt for the dry season, which is typically between December to April. It's pricier, but the weather is perfect. Or opt for shoulder months (most people recommend late April to June or late November to early December). No matter when you visit, there's no shortage of things to do (and see) in Cancun, making every trip an unforgettable experience.