This Is When Hurricane Season Is In Cancun (And How Serious The Risk Is)
Cancun reigns as one of Mexico's most coveted hotspots for good reason. This paradise boasts warm and turquoise blue waters, ancient Mayan ruins, chic all-inclusive resorts with exceptional restaurants, and some of the best snorkeling spots in the region. What's not to love? Whether you're into sipping mezcalinas on the powdery white sand or exploring one of the area's many cenotes, there's a little something for everyone in this stunning city. But Cancun's beauty comes with a caveat. Its Yucatán Peninsula location might be one of the many things that make the region so sought-after, but it also makes it vulnerable to storms sweeping in from the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.
Cancun's official hurricane season runs from June to November, with peak risk in August, September, and October. While not every year brings disaster, this area has definitely seen its fair share of serious storms. Hurricane Beryl, for instance, which took place in 2024, brought flooding, downed trees, power outages, and cancelled flights. While traveling during hurricane season might seem incredibly risky, many travelers breeze through this season with nothing more than scattered rain showers. So, is it worth it? It has its pros and cons, but it's really up to you to decide.
Should you avoid hurricane season in Cancun? Tips for traveling smart
Traveling during hurricane season definitely has a few perks — the resorts and beaches tend to be less crowded (and less pricey), plus you'll likely enjoy more availability at hard-to-book lodging, restaurants, and activities. But it's definitely not without risk. If you're a budget traveler and love booking off-season (or in this case, during hurricane season), we strongly recommend booking flexible flights and hotels with good cancellation policies. You can also look for travel insurance that covers weather-related interruptions. Keep a close eye on weather forecasts in the weeks leading up to your trip, and be open to any changes you might need to make.
If you find yourself in Cancun during a storm warning, don't trip. Hotels and resorts in the area and incredibly well-prepared for this kind of thing. Follow staff instructions, stock up on any and all essentials, and stay indoors. This is a perfect time to turn on a good movie and cuddle up with loved ones.
Of course, if you prefer to skip the risk entirely (we don't blame you), opt for the dry season, which is typically between December to April. It's pricier, but the weather is perfect. Or opt for shoulder months (most people recommend late April to June or late November to early December). No matter when you visit, there's no shortage of things to do (and see) in Cancun, making every trip an unforgettable experience.