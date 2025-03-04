Foodie Travelers Rave About The Restaurants At This Chic, All-Inclusive, Adults-Only Resort In Cancun

To get to Atelier Playa Mujeres, you're going to want to fly into Cancun International Airport and then either rent a car (if you want the flexibility to explore around the area), grab a taxi (you'll see them as soon as you exit the airport), or book a private transfer. The hotel is about a 40-minute drive from the airport. We personally recommend renting a car in Cancun because there are so many interesting places within driving distance to explore.

If you want to knock something big off your bucket list, Chichen Itza is about a three-hour drive away (which is perfect for a day trip). This ancient Mayan city is one of the "New Seven Wonders of the World" and a once-in-a-lifetime vacation destination you definitely shouldn't skip out on. If you prefer something a little quieter, hop on a quick 15-minute ferry and head to Isla Mujeres — it's one of the most underrated islands in Mexico and feels worlds away from the resort-ridden ambiance of Cancun. For the perfect beach, hop in your car (or a cab) and head two hours south to Tulum to walk on the whitest sand in the world.

Whether you prefer to stay and indulge in the resort's chic, world-class dining or venture out and explore everything the Quintana Roo region has offer, one thing is for certain: Atelier Playa Mujeres is the ideal home base for a truly unforgettable escape.