Foodie Travelers Rave About The Restaurants At This Chic, All-Inclusive, Adults-Only Resort In Cancun
Once upon a time, a stay at an all-inclusive resort often meant bottomless buffets and rather basic meals. But today, travelers' expectations are a little bit higher. Nestled on the pristine shores of Playa Mujeres, just north of Cancun, lies an all-inclusive resort that defies expectations. Atelier Playa Mujeres is an ultra-chic, adults-only retreat where food is so much more than a mere amenity — it's a highlight of the entire stay. This stunning five-star resort perfectly melds Mexican-inspired design with a luxe-yet-laid-back atmosphere. It's a stunning sanctuary that will stay etched in your brain long after you check out.
While the majority of all-inclusives tend to prioritize quantity over quality (which, let's be honest, is not usually a great thing), Atelier Playa Mujeres does things a little differently. Travelers rave about its Michelin-star-quality cuisine, its variety of dining options (there are over 20 on-site restaurants and bars!), and the stand-out dishes that will have you dreaming about coming back. Whether you're indulging in seafood grilled straight from the sea or melt-in-your-mouth sushi, this resort is most definitely a can't-miss destination for foodies and luxury travelers alike.
What's included in the all-inclusive experience at Atelier Playa Mujeres?
With 13 restaurants, two coffee shops, and 12 bars, Atelier Playa Mujeres is literally a dream come true for foodies from around the world. Here, guests can indulge in a fine fusion of Mexican, Italian, Asian, and seafood cuisines. Cilento and El Suspiro are hot spots for lunches, where you can dine on specialties like Caribbean lobster or mouth-watering Italian favorites like pizza and pasta. If you're looking to get your taco fix, Mercado 19 is your spot, or for sushi, head to Takeshi. If you're looking for something even more luxurious, you'll want to reserve a table at Michelin-rated María Dolores. Here, chef Edgar Nuñez takes a contemporary twist on Mexican cuisine that guests boast is well worth the additional costs.
While the food might be a major draw, it's far from the only thing this gorgeous resort has going for it. Guests can enjoy an infinity pool with a poolside concierge, a hydrotherapy circuit, and a fitness center with some of the best equipment in the game. For activities, there's plenty — and the offerings are pretty exciting. From cuisine and art workshops with renowned Mexican artists to tequila tastings, you can leave your vacation with a new set of skills. There's also a ton of workout and wellness classes like Pilates, HIIT, yoga, and even beach biking. And once the sun sets, the evening is open for entertainment. Live dance performances, karaoke nights, and a special Caribbean dinner which includes cocktails and salsa classes light up the evenings. There's never a dull moment at Atelier Playa Mujeres.
How to get to Atelier Playa Mujueres and what to explore nearby
To get to Atelier Playa Mujeres, you're going to want to fly into Cancun International Airport and then either rent a car (if you want the flexibility to explore around the area), grab a taxi (you'll see them as soon as you exit the airport), or book a private transfer. The hotel is about a 40-minute drive from the airport. We personally recommend renting a car in Cancun because there are so many interesting places within driving distance to explore.
If you want to knock something big off your bucket list, Chichen Itza is about a three-hour drive away (which is perfect for a day trip). This ancient Mayan city is one of the "New Seven Wonders of the World" and a once-in-a-lifetime vacation destination you definitely shouldn't skip out on. If you prefer something a little quieter, hop on a quick 15-minute ferry and head to Isla Mujeres — it's one of the most underrated islands in Mexico and feels worlds away from the resort-ridden ambiance of Cancun. For the perfect beach, hop in your car (or a cab) and head two hours south to Tulum to walk on the whitest sand in the world.
Whether you prefer to stay and indulge in the resort's chic, world-class dining or venture out and explore everything the Quintana Roo region has offer, one thing is for certain: Atelier Playa Mujeres is the ideal home base for a truly unforgettable escape.